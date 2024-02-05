CFAO Healthcare, a subsidiary of the French conglomerate CFAO Group, has expanded its collaboration with Sanofi SA, a leading global pharmaceutical company, to exclusively distribute the Sanofi General Medicines range in Nigeria.

This move is part of their joint efforts to enhance the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Jean-Marc Leccia, CEO & Chairman of CFAO Healthcare, expressed his delight, stating,

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Sanofi by extending the exclusive distribution of general medicines in Nigeria. CFAO Healthcare is actively strengthening its presence in the Nigerian market to respond effectively to the growing healthcare needs of the population and to secure access to quality medicines.”

Why it matters

Nairametrics reported that Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Ltd announced a major shift in its business strategy in Nigeria.

The company stated that from February 2024, the commercialization of the Sanofi portfolio of medicines will transition to a third-party distribution model.

Sanofi’s shift was seen as a broader trend where health multinational companies operating in Nigeria are compelled to adopt business models as a response to the country’s economic realities.

This shift came after GlaxoSmithKline announced its plan to leave the country while also moving to a third-party distribution model.

What you should know

Established in 2017, CFAO Healthcare operates a distribution platform known as E.P. DIS, which will be responsible for handling the distribution of the Sanofi General Medicines range in Nigeria.

Cem Ozturk, Sanofi Foundation Community Head Turkey, Africa & Middle East at Sanofi, highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration, stating, “This strategic move represents a significant milestone for our organization and is driven by our commitment to continually improve access to our medicines and to better serve our patients and the Nigerian health system.”

Recognizing the evolving landscape and challenges within the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector, CFAO Healthcare and Sanofi are leveraging their expertise and longstanding presence to optimize access to quality healthcare in the country.

This initiative aims to address the growing healthcare needs of the Nigerian population and contribute to the advancement of the local pharmaceutical industry.