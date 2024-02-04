The Canadian government has announced a two-year extension to its existing ban on foreign ownership of residential properties.

This policy adjustment, unveiled on Sunday, is part of a broader strategy to make housing more accessible to Canadians amidst rising concerns over escalating prices in urban and rural housing markets across the nation.

The extension, which pushes the expiration of the ban from January 1, 2025, to January 1, 2027, underscores Canada’s commitment to utilizing every available measure to stabilize the housing market and ensure that Canadians can afford homes in their own country.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasized the government’s dedication to making housing more affordable for Canadians, highlighting the role of foreign ownership in exacerbating the housing scarcity and inflating prices.

“As part of using all possible tools to make housing more affordable for Canadians, the ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing, which is currently set to expire on January 1, 2025, will be extended to January 1, 2027,” Chrystia Freeland.

Why the extension

Canada’s housing affordability crisis has reached critical levels, with an increase in migrants and international students contributing significantly to the surging demand for homes.

This demand spike comes at a time when rising costs have notably decelerated construction efforts, further straining the availability of affordable housing.

The Canadian government has recognized the impact of foreign ownership on the housing market, attributing it to the difficulty Canadians face in securing housing within their financial reach.

In an attempt to mitigate these challenges, Canada also announced last month an immediate two-year cap on international student permits and a cessation of work permits for some students post-graduation.

This move aims to control the record influx of newcomers, which has been identified as a factor aggravating the housing crisis. The rapid population growth driven by immigration has not only elevated housing costs but also placed immense pressure on essential services such as healthcare and education.

Why this matters

The housing affordability issue has become a significant concern for the Liberal administration under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Public opinion polls indicate waning support for Trudeau, suggesting that the housing crisis has become a pivotal issue with potential electoral implications.

Critics and supporters alike are closely monitoring the government’s response to this pressing issue, which has become a litmus test for Trudeau’s leadership and his party’s approach to national challenges.

The extension of the ban on foreign housing ownership reflects a strategic effort to curtail speculative buying that can drive up prices and exclude Canadians from the housing market.

This policy move has sparked a wide range of reactions, with some praising the government for taking bold steps to protect Canadian homeowners and others questioning the long-term effectiveness of such measures.

What it means for Nigerians

The Canadian government’s recent extension of the ban on foreign ownership of residential properties has significant implications for Nigerians involved in the “Japa” movement, a trend where individuals emigrate in search of better opportunities abroad.

This policy change particularly affects Nigerians looking to invest in Canadian real estate, either as a pathway to residency or homeownership.

With the increased demand for rental properties expected as a consequence, this could lead to higher rental costs, affecting not only prospective Nigerian investors but also students and other immigrants who typically seek rental accommodations upon arrival.

Additionally, the cap on international student permits and restrictions on post-graduation work permits may challenge Nigerian students’ educational and residency aspirations in Canada.