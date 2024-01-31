OPay, a leading financial technology company, is thrilled to announce its exceptional achievements in the year 2023 and share its ambitious plans for the upcoming year.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Mr. Dauda Gotring, OPay has successfully carved its niche in the financial industry and is set to reach new milestones in 2024.

According to Mr. Dauda Gotring, He stated that,

“In 2023, OPay gained significant milestones gaining dominance and relevance in the financial industry evident with the exponential growth of its customer base, people empowerment with the Agent and Merchant networks, provided affordable financial services through our robust technology payment platform, resilient to our mission in making financial services more inclusive through Technology. I say thank you to our esteemed customers for your continued patronage and regulators for their guidance to ensure strict conformance in our service offerings.”

2023 Milestone Achievements

OPay success story in the year 2023 spans three key areas namely;

Business Achievement

Leveraging on its modern robust technology, OPay provided superfast financial payments to customers, Agents, and Merchants during the redesign of the Naira notes causing a cash crunch and fallover to digital payments as a primary means of payment in Nigeria.

In the same year, a significant milestone of achievement was millions of Verve debit cards issued at a subsidized price, deployed with the most seamless card-linking technology made available to the entire Nigerian populace, customers were able to purchase debit cards from Agents within their localities. We opened up 17 customer center locations across Nigeria to resolve customer complaints, and inquiries, amongst other Agent and Merchant solutions to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

Continued reinforcement of the platform’s security system to mitigate fraud and scams prominent within the Digital Payment System to protect customer funds building a “Safe and Secure” platform.

Brand Recognition

In the year 2023, OPay was recognized by various independent organizations for its outstanding financial service offerings to its customers as a result of its modern, robust technology, a few of which include:

September 2023, CNBC and Statista global ranking as the “Sole” Nigerian Digital Platform.

November 2023, Digital Nigeria 2023 Awards organized by NITDA for “Innovation Solutions”, Customer Satisfaction”, Social Impact and Market Penetration”.

ADVAN African Consumer Choice Award 2023 for Best FINTECH.

2024 Plans “The Next Milestone”

The CEO, Mr. Gotring Dauda, while stating the plans for 2024 stated,

“Our plans for the new year 2024 is to build on our strength which is modern technology, and continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge financial service offerings as we align with our core value principles of “customer first” and “excellence in innovation”, vision and mission of the organization.”

2024 Market Penetration Plans

OPay will continue to provide customers with the best payment user experience, and more value-added services on the platform to customers, Agents, and Merchants such as “Pay with OPay Wallet solution” and more. We will remain driven by our mission of making financial services more inclusive through technology, one of our strengths as an organization, and continue to relentlessly work to achieve our vision to become the most respected and trusted financial institution to create social value in Nigeria.

In addition to innovative products and services, other points in 2024 will include;

Innovative Customer Service

Service at your Fingertips – In addition to the 17 physical customer service locations across the country made available for customer dispute & resolution, OPay will develop a world-class, first-of-its-kind online customer service accessible on the Mobile App with 500+ experienced staff members well-equipped with the newest technology available to attend to customers via active chat rooms. This will enable OPay customers from the comfort of any location to use their mobile phone, make inquiries about their products & services, log complaints such as failed or disputed transfers, card disputes, login passwords, and account upgrades amongst others, and turn to receive online instant responses from our customer service experts.

Platform Security

Leverage technology for continued reinforcement of the payment platform’s robust network, and introduce new security tools, and other elements to ensure customer funds remain very safe and 100% secure. As an organization that is sensitive to industry dynamics while learning from best practices and thrives on innovative solutions, we would develop new security features at different levels of account onboarding (Pre-application stage), proactively introduce different transaction advance security alerts such as facial recognition to validate payments and improve on other special security features.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility – to create social value by way of printing our footmarks in the sands of time by giving back to society. OPay will be empowering the youths “Leaders of Tomorrow” to provide long-term Educational Scholarships to Secondary and Tertiary Institutions nationwide and internship programs to build their entrepreneurial and working skills before attaining employment phase.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.