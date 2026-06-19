Africa’s largest platform for financing sustainable development took centre stage on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, as Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and other key partners, hosted the official Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 Press Conference at the United Nations House, Abuja. The high-level briefing set the tone for […]

Africa’s largest platform for financing sustainable development took centre stage on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, as Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and other key partners, hosted the official Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 Press Conference at the United Nations House, Abuja.

The high-level briefing set the tone for a landmark gathering of global leaders, investors, policymakers and development partners committed to shaping a more resilient and prosperous Africa.

The press conference officially unveiled the vision, strategic priorities and programme highlights for the Africa Social Impact Summit 2026, taking place from 22–24 July 2026 at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, under the theme: “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies.”

As Africa navigates a rapidly evolving economic landscape marked by shifting global capital flows, climate challenges, food insecurity and an expanding youth population, ASIS 2026 seeks to drive practical conversations that translate into investments, partnerships and scalable solutions capable of accelerating sustainable development across the continent.

The briefing brought together members of the media, government representatives, development institutions, private sector leaders and strategic partners for exclusive announcements on the summit’s agenda, confirmed speakers, partnership opportunities and key initiatives designed to unlock Africa’s next growth frontier.

Speaking at the event, Mohamed Malick Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, highlighted the importance of collective action in advancing the continent’s development priorities.

“Africa’s greatest opportunity lies in the strength of its partnerships. The Africa Social Impact Summit continues to provide a unique platform where governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society come together to mobilise the investments, innovation and collaboration needed to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we can build resilient economies that leave no one behind.”

Also speaking at the conference, Abubakar Suleiman, Board Member of Sterling One Foundation, emphasised the importance of sustained commitment beyond dialogue.

“What we are building through ASIS is not just a convening, but a long-term platform for action. The conversations we are having today must translate into real commitments, measurable outcomes and partnerships that outlive the summit itself. That is how we move from intention to impact across the continent.”

Speaking further, Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, said the Africa Social Impact Summit platform has already unlocked over $1 billion across sectors and that this needs to be scaled significantly. She added that the future of Africa will be defined by the quality of the sustainable partnerships built today.

“The Africa Social Impact Summit is a platform that brings together African leaders, local and international investors, innovative ideas and catalytic capital to address some of the continent’s most pressing challenges while unlocking opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth. We are excited to unveil an edition that is bigger, more collaborative and more action-oriented than ever before. We expect deals worth over $500 million to be signed this year.”

Since its inception, the Africa Social Impact Summit has evolved into one of the continent’s foremost platforms for advancing market-led solutions and cross-sector collaboration in support of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063. By convening governments, development finance institutions, investors, philanthropists, businesses, innovators and civil society organisations, the summit has continued to catalyse meaningful conversations that result in tangible partnerships and measurable impact.

The 2026 edition places a strong emphasis on mobilising investment and strategic partnerships across critical sectors, including education, healthcare, climate resilience, food systems, gender equality and women’s empowerment, youth development, the creative economy and sustainable finance. Through high-level dialogues, investor roundtables and solution-driven engagements, the summit aims to accelerate initiatives that strengthen economies and improve livelihoods across Africa.

Expected to welcome more than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries, ASIS 2026 will convene heads of government, multilateral organisations, development finance institutions, global investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and social innovators in a shared commitment to shaping Africa’s sustainable future.

The successful press conference marks an important milestone in the journey to ASIS 2026 as momentum builds towards the July convening in Lagos, which will bring together stakeholders committed to driving investment, innovation and impact at scale across the continent.