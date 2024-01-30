The Katsina State Executive Council has approved a budget of N74.5 billion for the construction of nine new roads in the capital city.

Engineer Sani Magaji Ingawa, the State Commissioner of Works, Housing, and Transport, shared this information during a press briefing following the in the augural session of the State Executive Council on Monday.

Nairametrics gathered this information from a statement signed by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dikko Radda.

The allocated funds aim to improve urban infrastructure and boost business activities in the capital.

These nine road projects, part of Governor Dikko Radda’s Urban Renewal Program, have been awarded to the Chinese company CCECC, with an expected completion timeline of two years.

Some of the nine roads earmarked for development include:

Construction of the eastern bypass, stretching from Dutsinma Road, Kano Road, passing through Daura Road, and terminating at Yandaki Village in Kaita Local Government.

Dualisation of roads from Katsina Central Mosque through Kofar Marusa, terminating at WTC Roundabout, and another from Yandaki-Shinkafi to Kofar Sauri, and Airport Junction to the proposed bypass along Daura Road.

Extension of dualisation from Barhim Estate to the proposed bypass along Mani Road, and from Water Board Roundabout through Kofar Sauri to Katsina Central Mosque.

Construction starting from Rafin Dadi through KTSTA Roundabout to Batsari Roundabout, Central Police Station to Kofar Yandaka, and Central Police Station to Kofar Kaura underpass.

More Insights

The Commissioner highlighted that, in the initial phase, priority will be given to two out of the nine roads.

The first-phase roads include the eastern bypass from Umaru Musa Yaradua University (UMYU) to Yandaki and Central Mosque-Kiddies to WTC Roundabout, will commence in February.

The state government said that will preserve historical landmarks while executing the road construction projects, according to the statement.

Additionally, the Kofar Soro to Kofar Guga road, approved by the previous administration, will be addressed, with a budget of N38 billion, the statement further stated.

To ensure financial transparency, Bashir Tanimu Gambo, the State Commissioner of Finance, assured that the state government is well-prepared financially to support the construction firm promptly. An agreement between the state government and the construction firm will be signed to avoid changes in the project scope.

Dr Faisal Umar Kaita, the Katsina State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, also disclosed that the government is considering cluster arrangements at the Fatima Baika Central Market in Katsina to streamline operations and improve efficiency.