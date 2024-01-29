On Friday, Bernard Arnault dethroned Elon Musk as the world’s richest person, marking a shake-up on the global billionaire leaderboard.

Arnault, the prominent figure behind the global luxury conglomerate LVMH, which boasts an impressive portfolio of iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora, saw his net worth soar to $207.8 billion following a substantial $23.6 billion surge at the end of market trade.

This propelled him ahead of Musk, whose fortune stands at $204.5 billion, according to the real-time billionaires list compiled by Forbes.

The shift in rankings occurred against the backdrop of a challenging day for Musk’s electric vehicle empire, Tesla, which experienced a 13% slump in the stock market.

This downturn translated to a staggering loss of over $18 billion in Musk’s net worth.

In stark contrast, LVMH shares were on an upward trajectory, witnessing a remarkable 13% surge on Friday, buoyed by news of robust sales performance.

The dynamics of the financial landscape are further accentuated by the disparity in market capitalization between LVMH and Tesla.

While LVMH’s market cap reached an impressive $388.8 billion, Tesla’s valuation stood higher at $586.14 billion. This underscores the divergent fortunes of these two titans in the business realm.

How Bernard Arnault did it

LVMH witnessed a high 10% jump in its shares following the release of its fourth-quarter results, defying pessimistic predictions from investors.

The world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate exceeded expectations with a robust organic sale growth of 10%, prompting a positive ripple effect on competitors such as Hermes , Richemont, and Burberry.

This performance marked an improvement from the third quarter’s 9% growth, showcasing resilient demand for LVMH’s upscale products during the festive season.

Yet, the growth for the year 2023 decelerated compared to the previous year as the initial post-pandemic surge in luxury spending waned.

All divisions of LVMH reported robust organic growth for 2023, except for Wines & Spirits. Despite the drinks unit experiencing a 4% decline in organic sales for the year, its fourth-quarter growth of 4% exceeded analysts’ estimates.

However, a key driver of Arnault’s ascent to the summit of the wealth hierarchy was LVMH’s strategic move in 2021 to acquire Tiffany & Co. for nearly $16 billion, marking it as the largest luxury brand acquisition to date.

Arnault’s holding company, Agache, extends its influence through Aglaé Ventures, a venture capital firm that reportedly invests in prominent businesses such as Netflix and ByteDance, the parent company of the social media sensation TikTok.

What you should know

Although this is not the first time, Arnault would knock off the Tesla billionaire, both parties have always been cuthroat competitors for the richest man in the world title.

A few days ago, Arnault solidified family control over LVMH by appointing two of his sons to the company’s board, joining two other siblings who were already board members. This move is indicative of Arnault’s strategic vision for ensuring long-term family involvement in the luxury goods empire.

As Bernard Arnault takes the helm as the world’s wealthiest individual on Forbes, the financial tides continue to shift, reflecting the volatile nature of global markets and the intricate interplay of factors that dictate the fortunes of industry moguls.