At 76, Bernard Arnault remains firmly in command of the luxury goods empire he spent nearly four decades building.

As chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French tycoon still reviews store layouts, steers billion-dollar acquisitions, and retains tight control over a portfolio of more than 75 prestigious brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., and Moët & Chandon.

Yet amid LVMH’s success, its market capitalization hovering near $300 billion, the company has yet to formally name a successor.

While Arnault recently secured shareholder approval to extend the CEO age limit from 75 to 85, delaying any transition for years to come, speculation about his eventual replacement continues to intensify.

Absent a defined succession plan, all eyes have turned to Arnault’s five children, all of whom now occupy senior roles within the group. Here is a look at the next generation of Arnaults from youngest to eldest and where they currently stand in the luxury business their billionaire father built.

5. Jean Arnault

Jean Arnault, 26, is the youngest of the Arnault siblings and the latest to formally join the family business. Since 2021, he has served as director of marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton’s watch division.

With a baccalaureate in science earned with highest honors from Saint Louis de Gonzague-Franklin in Paris-Jean went on to obtain two master’s degrees: one in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London and another in financial mathematics from MIT.

Before joining LVMH, he gained experience at McLaren and Morgan Stanley, hinting at both technical and financial aptitude. Now splitting his time between Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters and its watch production site in Switzerland, Jean is quietly charting his course within the empire, his role in watches, often seen as a traditional proving ground in the LVMH hierarchy, suggesting his executive journey is just beginning

4. Frederic Arnault

Frédéric Arnault, 30, is the fourth child of the billionaire Bernard Arnault. A graduate of the elite École Polytechnique, he began his LVMH career in 2017 in connected technologies before taking the reins at TAG Heuer as CEO in 2020.

In 2024, he was named CEO of LVMH Watches. Now, in what industry watchers interpret as a major move, Frédéric has been appointed CEO of Loro Piana, effective June 2025. With its €3 billion in revenue and high-margin luxury staples like €16,000 cashmere coats, Loro Piana is one of LVMH’s steadiest performers.

Crucially, the role marks Frédéric’s first post in LVMH’s Fashion and Leather Goods division, the group’s most profitable unit, often considered the true test ground for future leaders

3. Alexandre Arnault

Alexandre Arnault,33, is perhaps the most digitally savvy of the siblings. After graduating from Télécom ParisTech and earning a master’s in innovation from École Polytechnique, he played a key role in launching LVMH’s digital platform, 24 Sèvres.

He’s credited with identifying Rimowa as an acquisition target and was appointed co-CEO of the luxury luggage brand at just 25, where he pushed high-profile collaborations with Supreme and Off-White. Since 2021, Alexandre has served as EVP of Product and Communications at Tiffany & Co., where he’s revitalized the American jeweler’s image and global appeal.

He is also a board member at Carrefour and, most recently, appointed to head LVMH’s Moët Hennessy division, one of the group’s most challenged units.

If Alexandre can successfully steer a turnaround in what is currently LVMH’s worst-performing business, it could significantly strengthen his position in the closely watched succession race to one day lead the $280 billion luxury empire his father built.

2. Antoine Arnault

Antoine Arnault,47, the eldest son of Bernard Arnault, is a prominent leader within LVMH. He currently chairs Loro Piana, the Italian cashmere brand acquired by LVMH in 2013, and has been CEO of Berluti, LVMH’s only standalone menswear label, from 2012 until late 2023, remaining chairman of the brand. Since December 2022, he has also served as CEO of the family holding company, Christian Dior SE.

Antoine began his LVMH career in 2005 in advertising, later becoming Director of Communications at Louis Vuitton in 2007, where he launched the iconic “Core Values” campaign and created “Les Journées Particulières,” showcasing LVMH’s artisanal craftsmanship. Since 2018, he has been Head of Communication and Image for the entire LVMH group, overseeing its growing media presence.

In recognition of his 24-year career, Antoine was awarded the Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest distinction, honoring his contributions to the luxury industry and the nation. He also sits on LVMH’s board alongside his sister Delphine.

Antoine lives in Paris with his partner, model Natalia Vodianova, and holds a minority stake in the historic Parisian restaurant Laperouse.

1. Delphine Arnault

Delphine Arnault, 50, began her career at McKinsey & Company in Paris, where she worked as a consultant for two years. She then joined designer John Galliano’s company in 2000, gaining valuable hands-on experience in fashion. In 2001, she moved to Christian Dior Couture as Commercial Director, later becoming Deputy Managing Director from 2008 to 2013.

In 2013, Delphine was appointed Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton, overseeing all product-related activities and leading the brand through a strategic repositioning amid slowing growth. She played a pivotal role in expanding the leather goods and accessories business and was instrumental in appointing Raf Simons as Dior’s creative director.

Delphine joined the LVMH Board of Directors in 2003 and was named to the group’s Executive Committee in 2019. She also serves on the boards of Christian Dior S.A., Pucci, Loewe, and Céline.

On February 1, 2023, Delphine was appointed Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, the most significant leadership role yet held by a member of LVMH’s next generation. Educated at EDHEC Business School and the London School of Economics, Delphine is widely credited with steering Dior’s most successful era and remains a key figure in shaping LVMH’s future

Despite the family’s growing influence, Bernard Arnault continues to lead decisively. While LVMH’s 2024 governance report references a “review of succession planning,” no public strategy has been revealed.