The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has stated that President Tinubu is committed to supporting private sector investments aimed at utilizing the gas potential crucial for national development.

In a meeting with officials from the Brass Petrochemical and Gas Project, slated for Bayelsa State, Ekperikpe Ekpo, alongside its Managing Director, Chief Ben Okoye, emphasized the project’s significance for the nation’s economy and its populace.

Furthermore, the Minister urged the management of Gas Producer, SPDC JV, to collaborate closely with the promoters of the Brass Petrochemical and Gas Project to ensure a seamless gas supply in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to propel gas-centric investments, commercialization, and industrialization initiatives.

He stated,

“The feeling of The President is that anything that has to do with gas production, commercialization and industrialization should be encouraged and given priority; I would like the two sectors to be more cordial”

Progress of the Brass Petrochemical project

Chief Ben Okoye informed the Minister that the project team had separated the gas and methanol components of the project into distinct operational entities.

He assured that once approval is secured from the Brass Petrochemical Board, operations would commence by March of this year, with full project completion anticipated by Q1 2027.

Okoye highlighted that the gas pipelines have been designed for expansion from Train 1 to Train 3 and beyond, contingent upon gas availability.

Although the initial capacity for the Gas Plant would be 340 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd), Okoye noted that the pipeline is designed to accommodate up to 980 mmscf.

Meeting with ExxonMobil

In a separate meeting with ExxonMobil management, Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to NLNG.

ExxonMobil Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mr. Shane Harris, underscored the company’s commitment to investing in the country for mutual economic benefit.

Harris pledged ongoing collaboration to guarantee the seamless supply of gas to the nation.