As the Nigerian government strives to prioritise the health of its citizens, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the financial dynamics surrounding common lab tests becomes crucial.

This feature delves into the intricacies, providing insights that empower individuals to make informed choices regarding their healthcare expenditures.

While the spotlight often falls on the costs of lab tests, it is essential to recognise that the clinical benefits of these tests are equally significant. In Nigeria, laboratory tests serve as crucial tools for making informed clinical decisions.

These tests play a multifaceted role, encompassing disease prevention for at-risk patients, early detection, accurate diagnosis establishment, precise treatment prescription, fostering rapid recovery, averting relapse and disease progression, and ultimately reducing the need for long-term care. In essence, they form a cornerstone in the proactive management of individual health.

Factors influencing lab test pricing in Nigeria

Inflationary pressures exert a significant impact on the escalating costs of laboratory tests in Nigeria.

The inflation rate in December 2023 surged to 28.92%, up from the preceding month’s 28.20%, as reported in the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) inflation report.

The determination of each laboratory test’s cost involves the consideration of three distinct types of costs within a laboratory setting: fixed, semi-variable, and variable.

Fixed costs encompass expenditures incurred by the laboratory independent of its workload. These encompass geographical variations in rent, lab and equipment insurance, and rentals on any lab equipment.

Fixed costs remain constant in their amount and are not influenced by the volume of usage.

Variable costs fluctuate directly with the testing volume of the laboratory while maintaining a constant per-unit value. This category includes reagent costs and disposable test equipment.

Semi-variable costs are neither entirely fixed nor variable. These costs experience fluctuations corresponding to the level of laboratory activity, but their changes are not directly proportional to this activity.

Examples of semi-variable costs encompass machinery repairs and supervision.

Decoding costs of common lab tests

In Nigeria, several common laboratory tests are routinely conducted to assess and monitor various aspects of health.

Based on prevalence of these tests, these are the most common lab tests in Nigeria:

Accessibility and affordability challenges

The accessibility of lab testing facilities in Nigeria exhibits notable variations across regions, with urban cities such as Lagos and Port Harcourt enjoying superior access compared to rural areas.

However, the northern regions encounter additional hurdles stemming from infrastructure limitations, contributing to uneven distribution and disparities in healthcare resources.

Nigerians grapple with challenges in obtaining affordable lab tests, attributed to factors like restricted healthcare infrastructure, soaring equipment costs, and insufficient funding.

The uneven distribution of healthcare facilities exacerbates the issue, compounded by the reliance on out-of-pocket payments by individuals.

In a stark departure from the 2001 Abuja declaration, where African countries committed to allocating 15% of their budget to the health sector, both the federal government of Nigeria and state governments have substantially fallen short in funding the health sector.

The Federal Government currently designates less than 10% of the nation’s budget to healthcare. In a recent revelation, Nairametrics reported that Lagos state, despite boasting the highest allocation to its healthcare sector, will allocate a mere 6.75% of its 2024 budget to health, underscoring the persistent challenges in securing adequate funding for the sector.

The Federal government initiatives

The Nigerian government has rolled out some healthcare initiatives in a bid to enhance accessibility and affordability.

Key among them are the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA formerly NHIS) and targeted programs offering subsidized or free healthcare services to vulnerable populations.

Despite the NHIA’s universal coverage targets, its reach has been persistently low, with less than 5% of the population enrolled and an alarming estimate of 120 million Nigerians without health insurance coverage.

To address accessibility to healthcare and affordability for Nigerians, the Nigerian government approved the National Health sector investment initiative.

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health signed a series of agreements to expand healthcare services through the private sector participation.

The agreements look to develop the capacity of diagnostic centres and primary healthcare centres to provide advanced medical services at subsidised rates.

Public perspectives on lab test costs

Nairametrics engaged with the public to gain a nuanced understanding of how the Nigerian population navigates the financial landscape of common laboratory tests.

One patient emphasised the variable nature of their experience, stating, “It depends on the tests; some are affordable, but some are not.”

Another individual described the process as straightforward, explaining, “If I go to the pharmacy or see a doctor and they recommend tests, I’m directed to a lab, and I pay there.”

Out of the five members of public interviewed, only one had health insurance. The remaining individuals bore the financial burden out of pocket.

Discussing health insurance, the individual with health insurance shared, “My HMO covers my medical expenses; my job covers it. I usually stick to the routine malaria and typhoid tests, but I’m unsure if my HMO covers every lab test.”

Those paying out of pocket disclosed the financial considerations impacting their decisions. One respondent reflected, “If the test is expensive and the issue isn’t urgent, I may opt to delay. Cost influences my choices.”

Shifting the focus to the perspectives of a licensed medical lab scientist, she underscored the crucial role of government intervention:

“The government needs to exert more efforts in ensuring a broader reach of health insurance among Nigerians. Making healthcare more affordable is achievable through widespread insurance coverage. Introducing policies mandating schools to insure students and offices to insure workers could be pivotal steps forward.”