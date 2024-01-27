Funso Doherty, a chartered accountant and politician in Lagos, has advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reimburse the Lagos State account for the funds spent on traveling from Grenada, adding that such expenses amount to public waste.

In a letter to the governor dated January 26, 2024, Doherty asserted that the trip is unjustifiable. He pointed out that Grenada’s national GDP, approximately $1 billion, is significantly smaller than Lagos’s economy, and there is no apparent trade partnership between the two.

Moreover, the chartered accountant emphasized that given Lagos current budget deficit which stands at N400 billion naira, the governor’s trip only adds to the financial burden of the state.

Writing to the governor, he said,

“Grenada is a distant Island nation with a very small population of approximately 130,000 people and National GDP of just over $1 billion, both of which are small fraction of those of Lagos State. Its economy is largely tourism-based and has very little complementarity, trade volume and potential with Lagos.

“In an unfortunate event that the trip was funded by LASG, you should consider making a refund of the costs of the trip to the State purse, as we do not consider that this expenditure is justifiable in the circumstances.

“As you are aware, despite concerns we raised, the State House of Assembly has passed and you have signed into law, a greatly increased expenditure budget of N2.27 trillion for 2024 with a projected budget deficit of over N400 billion which ultimately be borne by the already over-stretched average Lagosian,” Doherty said.

Backstory

Earlier, it was widely reported in the news that the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flew in a private aircraft to the Caribbean Island and took residency in one of the most expensive resorts in the world.

According to Premium Times, Sanwo-Olu attended a party at Grenada and stayed I an 80-acre private and exquisite location which costs about $132,000 per night.

The online paper also quoted that Mr Sanwo-Olu and other participants alternated between Calivigny Island and Silversand Grenada, an exotic five-year-old seven-star luxury resort located in Grand Anse beach, where some events of the posh celebration were held.

Those familiar with the governor’s itinerary said he left Nigeria on Wednesday, 17 January for Mrs Achimugu’s birthday carnival which began with “a scrumptious welcome breakfast” and “a spectacular dinner with an explosive finish” that day. Other guests had arrived in Grenada on 16 January

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government replied Premium Times with photos of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with Grenadian Prime Minister in Grenada.

The government, on its X handle said the presentation was made after talks on bilateral relations between Grenada and Lagos State in St. George at the weekend.

The government wrote: “The two leaders exchanged ideas on tourism, agriculture and other economic interests. Mr Sanwo-Olu also attended some social engagements during his visit. Michelle spoke about Granada’s 50 th anniversary coming up in February.”