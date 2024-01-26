The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has warned members of the public over a fraudulent online loan application circulating on social media platforms.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and official spokesperson to the Senate President, Hon Eseme Eyibo.

Eyibo in the statement said the advertisement for the loan did not emanate from the Office of the Senate President but the handiwork of fraudsters and unscrupulous elements who are out to exploit hapless Nigerians.

The fraudulent loan scheme, Akpabio not involved

The fake offer, titled “N200,000 Palliative Loan By the Senate,” features a misleading image of Senator Akpabio alongside the coat of arms and the logo of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This deceptive scheme, posted on Facebook under the account name Templeshort, falsely asked the public to apply and get instant loan approval.

Eyiboh said the Office of the Senate President has nothing to do with Templeshort or its facebook handle.

He added that Akpabio is not operating any loan programme or palliative arrangement or working in conjunction with the CBN or any other financial institution on any loan facility as palliative.

The statement strongly advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance in the face of these criminal elements who employ deceitful methods to target unsuspecting Nigerians.

Hon Eyiboh urged the public to disregard such scams and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

What the statement is saying

The statement from the Senate President’s Spokesperson reads, ‘’ The attention of the Office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to a fake “N200,000 Palliative Loan By the Senate” bearing the picture of Senator Godswill Akpabio with the coat of Arms and Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) logo on the Facebook handle of one Templeshort requesting unsuspecting members of the public to apply and “Get instant Loan Approval.

‘’We wish members of the public to know that this advertisement did not emanate from the Office of the President of the Senate but it is the handiwork of fraudsters and unscrupulous elements who are out to exploit hapless Nigerians.

‘’The general public should note that the Office of the President of the Senate have nothing to do with Templeshort and does not in any way have any connection with anyone operating a Facebook handle by the name Templeshort.

‘’The President of the Senate does not and is not operating any loan programme or palliative arrangement; neither is Senator Godswill Akpabio working in conjunction with the CBN or any other financial institution on any loan facility as palliative.

‘’We, therefore, advise members of the public to be wary of these criminal elements, who are experts in employing underhand methods to prey on unsuspecting Nigerians and disregard this advertisement and similar advertisements purportedly being sponsored online by the Senate for loans or palliative. No such loan or palliative exists in the office of the President of the Senate or in the name of Senator Godswill Akpabio.’’