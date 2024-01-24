The bullish run in the NGX appears not to be slowing down anytime soon, even the All-Share Index appreciated by 3% today to reach 101,571.11 points, an increase of 2,954.14 points from today’s 98,616.97 points.

The market cap also hit N55.58 trillion as equities gained N1.62 trillion, representing a 3% increase from yesterday’s N53.97 trillion.

Driving the rally today were some of the usual suspects, BUA Cement which gained 9.98%, Dangote Cement which gained 6.49%, and BUA Foods which gained 5.49%.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 34.65% decline to 488.49 million units, from yesterday’s 747.51 million units. Concerning trading value, there was a 50.6% decline to N8.04 billion, from yesterday’s N16.28 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 101,571.11 points

% Day Change: +3%

Day’s Lowest: 98,613.62 points

Day’s Highest: 101,571.11 points

% YTD: +35.84%

Market Cap: N55.58 trillion

Volume Traded: 488.49 million units

Value Traded: N8.04 billion

Top Gainers

WAPIC: +10.00% to close at N0.88

BUACEMENT: +9.98% to close at N179.65

JAPAULGOLD: +9.91% to close at N2.55

UPL: +9.82% to close at N3.69

TRIPPLEG: +9.69% to close at N2.83

CUTIX: +9.63% to close at N2.96

Top Losers

NEM: -10.00% to close at N7.20

CADBURY: -9.96% to close at N23.50

TIP: -9.92% to close at N2.27

MAYBAKER: -9.89% to close at N6.65

MCNICHOLS: -9.88% to close at N1.46

ACADEMY: -9.70% to close at N2.14

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (+4.51%) led with 95.11 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (-9.09%) with 45.63 million units, UNITYBNK (-5.05%) led with 27.34 million units, JAIZBANK (+8.57%) with 26.96 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (+9.91%) with 25.32 million units.

Concerning value, TRANSCORP (+4.51%) led with N1.56 billion, followed by BUACEMENT (+9.98%) with N703.80 million, UBA (-0.33%) with N703.55 million, DANGCEM (+6.49%) with N673.70 million, and ZENITHBANK (+0.48%) with N609.62 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Stocks worth over N1 trillion drove market rally today, as BUACEMENT (+9.98%), BUAFOODS (+5.59%), DANGCEM (+6.49%), and GTCO (+0.47%), ZENITHBANK (+0.48%) recorded remarkable price gains. However, UBA (-0.33%) and ACCESSCORP (-1.22%) recorded price losses.

Other members of the SWOOT category, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, TRANSCOHOT, GEREGU, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

FBNH’s bearish run continued as the bank’s shares declined another 0.78% today.