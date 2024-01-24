Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, recently announced the ministry’s initiative to enhance the capabilities of artisans in the building sector.

The disclosure took place during his inspection of the ministry’s Training Institute for Artisans in the Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as detailed on the ministry’s official website.

Arch. Dangiwa highlighted that the upcoming training program aims to empower artisans, including carpenters, welders, plumbers, masons, electricians, and painters across all 36 states, fostering robust skills in the building sector.

Emphasizing the significant role of artisans in the industry and the national economy, the Minister stressed their substantial contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Expressing satisfaction with existing facilities, Dangiwa urged necessary arrangements for the completion of work on all blocks, enabling quarterly training sessions.

The Minister also inspected the site for the proposed Renewed Hope City at Karsana Estate Phase 3 in Abuja, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to perform the groundbreaking in the coming weeks.

Accompanying the Honourable Minister were Minister of State Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, and several directors from the ministry.

had earlier reported that the Federal Government announced its plan to retrain and certify 20 million Nigerian artisans in the next five years through the Skill-Up Artisan (SUPA) initiative. The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is tasked with implementing the initiative to enhance the global competitiveness of local artisans.

The Federal Government will collaborate with the UAE to send 14,000 Nigerian artisans abroad for work.

The SUPA initiative aims to address the dominance of foreign artisans in Nigeria by standardizing training through SUPA.