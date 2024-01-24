The Federal Government has hinted at the banning of some plastic products, expressing support for the decision of the Lagos State Government to ban Styrofoam and other single-use plastics.

The government says that the ban of some plastic materials is inevitable, even as it urged Nigerians to be prepared for “wholistic circular management of our waste”.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Menace of single-use plastics needs to be addressed

Salako said the decision of the Lagos State Government to ban Styrofoam and other single use plastics is “a strong signal to businesses and the general public that the menace of single use plastics needs to be comprehensively addressed, if Nigeria is to deliver on her environmental agenda of sustainability.

The minister commended the Lagos State Government for the bold decision to go ahead with the ban.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment recently inaugurated “an interagency committee to continue the process of robust consultation across government, across businesses and with all stakeholders to birth a sustainable solution that is sensitive to the Nigeria context”.

Banning of some plastic products inevitable

Salako said the ministry is examining policies and initiatives that will drive the production of alternatives to plastics.

He said, “ The current poorly regulated and indiscriminate use of plastics has to be addressed, and Nigerians must prepare for the inevitable change in this area, including banning of some products.

“In the interim, Nigerians are advised to take personal deliberate environmental actions to reduce and reuse plastics and also explore the growing market of recycling for their plastic waste.

“In the coming days, robust awareness campaign and sensitization will be rolled out to prepare Nigerians for the inevitable ban of some plastics and the wholistic circular management of our waste.”

What you should know

Recall that a few days ago, the Lagos State Government had announced the banning of the usage and distribution of single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam across the state due to the menace such plastics are causing on the environment in the densely populated state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who explained further said that most drainage channels in the state are daily clogged up by Styrofoam through its indiscriminate distribution and usage despite the regular cleaning and evacuation of the drains with humongous amounts.

He added that the State Government cannot fold its hands and watch the continued desecration of its environment especially for a coastal city.