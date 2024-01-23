The Lagos State Government has announced sanctions for practitioners who fail to register their businesses with the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) in a bid to curb the rising cases of quackery in traditional, complementary, and alternative medicines.

The Registrar of LSTMB, Babatunde Adele, made the announcement via a statement directing all traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine practitioners to complete their registration by visiting the agency’s head office on or before Friday, February 6, 2024.

What he said

Adele emphasized the necessity for registration, citing the increasing prevalence of quackery in the field.

He explained, “The order for registration was necessitated owing to the increasing and unbearable level of quackery in the field of traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine.”

To ensure a comprehensive database, the governing board of LSTMB has approved the revision of the register of practitioners in accordance with the Health Sector Reform Laws of 2005.

“Pursuant to the desire of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board to have a comprehensive database of functional Traditional Medicine Practitioners and Complementary Alternative Medicine Practitioners the governing board has approved the revision of the register of practitioners in Lagos State in accordance with the Health Sector Reform Laws of 2005.”

The Registrar warned that failure to renew licenses by the specified date would result in the delisting of practitioners from the register, as per the provisions of the traditional medicine law.

Re-enlistment or reinstatement, under the extant laws, would attract penalties.

Adele reiterated, “Under the extant laws, the re-enlistment/reinstatement of practitioners will attract a penalty. Illegal operators shall be heavily sanctioned, including sealing of the contravening facility, among others.”

He urged all practitioners to adhere strictly to the directives and complete their registration within the stipulated timeframe.

Source: https://von.gov.ng/lagos-state-to-sanction-unregistered-trado-medical-practitioners/