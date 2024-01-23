The Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has opened applications for Nigerian girls to participate in its new initiative called the National Girls in ICT Competition.

The Ministry announced this initiative, which is aimed at bridging the current gender gap in the ICT space in Nigeria, via a statement released on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, winners in the competition would receive scholarships, laptops, trophies, and certificates from the government.

Aside from that, the Ministry noted that by participating in the competition, Nigerian girls would be able to hone their technical abilities in coding, programming, web development, cybersecurity, and data analytics. It added that the participants would also gain recognition and receive support from government agencies, educational institutions, and industry leaders.

Participants would have the opportunity to network and learn by engaging in workshops, mentorship programs, and networking events to enhance their learning experience.

Gender inclusivity in ICT

Announcing the initiative, the Ministry said,

“As part of our commitment to promote gender inclusivity and inspire young girls to take the lead in the ICT sector, we are delighted to announce the start of the National Girls in ICT Competition. Our goal is to reduce the gender gap in the industry and provide equal opportunities for girls to actively participate and excel.

“We invite all young, aspiring minds to register for this transformative competition, where girl empowerment meets technological excellence.”

How to participate

Interested Nigerian girls can be part of this initiative by following these steps:

Sign up for the competition through the registration portal here

Build a team and register with the support of your teachers.

Identify a problem in your community and develop a tech-based solution.

Participate in a 5-day training program across states to enhance your technical skills.

Showcase your solution in regional competitions to qualify for the national stage.

Present your innovative solution in a virtual pitching competition evaluated by qualified judges.

Receive certificates, prizes, and opportunities for further education and development.

What you should know

According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, despite the rapid growth of Nigeria’s tech sector, only very few women have the opportunity to participate as the ecosystem is largely dominated by men.

Data from research by ONE Campaign and the Center for Global Development showed that only about 30% of 93 surveyed technology companies in Nigeria are owned by women, and more than one-third of these companies employed no women at all.