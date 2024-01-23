Canada has introduced the implementation of a temporary cap, a decrease of 35% from 2023 figures on the number of international students who are issued study visas.

This is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits commencing in 2024, according to a release from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

Additionally, IRCC is introducing caps for each province and territory, weighted by population. This approach aims to address significant growth in international student populations in provinces where it has become unsustainable.

It’s important to note that these caps will not impact current study permit holders, study permit renewals, or those pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees.

What this means

Starting from January 22, 2024, every study permit application submitted to IRCC will require an attestation letter from a province or territory (PT). PTs are expected to establish a process for issuing these letters no later than March 31, 2024.

IRCC states that it will reassess the cap in 2025.

Other changes: Eligibility criteria for Post Graduation Work Permits

IRCC has also introduced changes to the eligibility criteria for the Post Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

Starting from September 2024, international students enrolled in study programs under curriculum licensing arrangements will no longer qualify for the PGWP.

Curriculum licensing agreements involve students physically attending a private college licensed to teach the curriculum of an associated public college. These programs, which have attracted international students, possess less oversight than public colleges, creating a loophole in PGWP eligibility.

Furthermore, IRCC has announced that graduates from master’s programs or other short graduate-level programs will be eligible to apply for a 3-year work permit.

Under the existing criteria, the duration of a PGWP is determined by the length of the individual’s study program.

This limitation disproportionately affects master’s students, reducing their eligibility for Canadian work experience and potential transition to permanent residency.

In the coming weeks, the department will provide additional details on open work permits for the spouses of international students.

IRCC specifies that open work permits will only be available to spouses of international students in master’s and doctoral programs.

Spouses of international students in other levels of study, including undergraduate and college programs, will no longer be eligible.

What the Minister said

The introduction of this measure was widely expected, as Immigration Minister Marc Miller had openly discussed the possibility in the summer of 2023 and reiterated it in a December release.

During a recent interview, he signalled that he would be unveiling measures, particularly those concerning international students, in the first quarter of this year.

He said,

“As we approach the September 2024 semester, we are ready to implement necessary measures, including visa limitations, to ensure that designated learning institutions offer sufficient student support integral to the academic experience.”