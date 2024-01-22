The Lagos State Police Command has denied issuing a purported advisory from the command about “an increase in kidnapping incidents along Gbagada Expressway.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday.

Writing on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Hundeyin said the advisory does not emanate from them, adding that the alert is false and should be disregarded completely by the public.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has swiftly directed a comprehensive reassessment of the security setup in the region by the concerned Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders.

The statement reads in part,

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to debunk a now-viral advisory on social media purportedly emanating from the Command about “an increase in kidnapping incidents along Gbagada Expressway.”

“The Command hereby states unequivocally that the claim that such a security alert was issued by the Lagos State Police Command is false.

“That notwithstanding, the Command is not unmindful of the concerns raised in the alert. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate review of the security architecture of the entire area by affected Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders, in a bid to forestall such an occurrence.”

Speaking further, the police highlighted that the enhanced security framework will undergo regular assessments and optimizations to guarantee complete safety for road users, residents in the locality, and the entire population of Lagos State.

The police therefore urged residents to about their businesses, adding that they should remain security conscious and report any suspicious happening around them.

“To this end, CP Fayoade urges Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“In the same vein, Lagosians are urged to remain security conscious and report any suspicious happening around them to the nearest Police Station or call Lagos State Police Command Control Room on 08065154338, 08063299264, or 09129229576,” the statement added.

What you should know

With the incessant increase of cases of kidnapping across the country, particularly in the north-central part, many feared being victims of a kidnapping attack all across the country.

It is against this backdrop that a viral advisory purportedly emanating from the Lagos Police claims that the police alert residents in Gbagada of an increase in kidnapping incidents on the expressway of the area.

According to the advisory, there has been an increase in kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway. The perpetrators are employing the “one chance” method of targeting unsuspecting commuters. The report also says that they are utilizing “Danfo” vehicles carrying up to 5 individuals.

Meanwhile, the police have debunked this claim, adding that it is a falsehood.

The police nevertheless warned that residents remain vigilant as they carry about their daily business.