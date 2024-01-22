iStore opened a new Apple Premium Reseller in Lagos on December, 8th, 2023 at 9 am at Ikeja City Mall.

Customers will now have the opportunity to discover and shop Apple’s innovative products and services with a wide range of accessories in a welcoming environment.

“We are excited to be opening an Apple APR Shop in Ikeja City Mall where customers will receive a first-class shopping experience. Customers who want to learn more about Apple’s full lineup of products and other services can now receive personal support from our many dedicated Apple-trained consultants,” said Kolapo Arogundade, Store Manager, iStore.

At iStore, trained consultants are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and Airpods.

The hands-on environment provides customers the opportunity to test drive the full range of products and Apple-trained staff are present to offer impartial advice to both consumer and professional customers.

Further Information about the Apple APR at iStore Ikeja can be found at www.istore.com.ng