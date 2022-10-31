iStore, the Apple Authorized Reseller, has officially launched the much-anticipated iPhone 14 range in Nigeria. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now officially available in Nigeria, from the iStore from 28 October.

The iStore is based in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, however, it operates a reliable online store, www.myistore.com.ng, and through it, one can purchase the new iPhone range and have it reliably delivered free across all 36 states.

The new iPhone 14 comes with 6,1 “screen, A15 Bionic chip and the upgraded 5 score GPU, the impact of which can be seen in improved gaming and sharper graphic intensive apps.

The back camera is 12MP with a wider field of view that offers more flexibility while shooting photos and videos. The front camera also offers a wider field of view. The new Photonic engine improves the details in low light performance. And all these amazing features run on 20 hours of battery life with video playback.

The iPhone 14 specifically, comes in five colors – midnight, starlight, purple, red and blue with three memory size options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro with 6.1” screen and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.7” retain all the features of iPhone 14 but still constitute the most advanced Pro lineup to date with the addition of a new feature Dynamic Island. This is a new design offering an intuitive way to experience iPhone with the Always-On display.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in four colors – space black, gold, silver and deep purple with four memory sizes –128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Another highlight is the Crash Detection feature that could be a life saver along with Emergency SOS via satellite.

iStore in its continuous pursuit to delight its customers offers a two year warranty which is an extended second year warranty called iCare, which otherwise costs 69,500 Naira, but is being offered free to customers when purchasing the new iPhone 14.

In addition, with the purchase of any iPhone 14, iStore is also offering a free case, screen protector and plug along with the second year to the first 200 customers from the date of launch. The total value of this offer is 125,000.

Customers can also visit iStore at its flagship location at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. We also offer iStore Shop-in-Shop experience at Mega Plaza, Victoria Island in Lagos.

iStore offers a Device Finance Program, whereby the new owner of any Apple product pays 0% (zero percent) interest for six 6 months. Ask in store for details, or better still customers can apply online at https://myistore.com.ng/pages/ideals .

Trade in and Trade Up – Under its Trade-in Program, customers can exchange their old iPhone models with the new iPhone 14/ iPhone 14 Pro/ iPhone 14 Pro Max and even finance the payable difference.

iStore with its partners also offers Device Insurance against accidental damage.

For customers who want to learn more about the best features of the new iPhone, iStore offers free training.

For any enquiries related to product sales and any other services offered by iStore, customers can visit www.myistore.com.ng or write to sales@myistore.com.ng