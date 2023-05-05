iStore, the leading Apple products retailer, is thrilled to have officially launched its first launch in Abuja, Nigeria on May 5th, 2023. The grand opening took place at The Jabi Lake Mall.

The consumer electronics retailer will offer Apple fans in Abuja access to a vast selection of authorized Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Watches, AirPods, and a wide range of accessories.

iStore is celebrated across the continent for its exceptional retail experience and for delivering only original and genuine Apple products with value-added offers such as a 2-year extended warranty on iPhones and iPads.

With over 25 years of experience in selling, servicing, distributing, and delivering Apple products with outstanding exceptions, making the retailer a go-to destination for Apple enthusiasts across the African continent.

iStore Nigeria was represented in person by Benedict Siyotula, Head of Marketing for the Core Group, the owners of the iStore brand on the continent, Sachin Verma, Country Manager in Nigeria, and other Senior members of the iStore Nigeria Team.

The launch of iStore Abuja marks the 35th store across the African continent, promising to deliver the best retail experience and a vast selection of options for Apple fans in Abuja.

In addition, the company will expand its advanced end-to-end e-commerce platform, which allows customers to purchase their Apple devices online and receive them within 24 hours for orders placed before 12h00, and within 48 hours for all other orders.

To make Apple products even more affordable, iStore Abuja will offer device financing and product trade-in options for all consumers, ensuring that Android, Microsoft or Apple users now have the opportunity to trade in and trade up to their favourite Apple device.

Further to this, the iStore offers all teachers and students a standard all-year-round education discount on all Mac and iPad.

The launch of iStore in Abuja is not only an occasion to celebrate the latest and greatest Apple products, but also an opportunity to create jobs for many young people in Abuja too, over the last while the iStore has hired and trained a number of local youth to become qualified technicians and service experts, driving the brands to promise in excellence at all touch-points.

To commemorate the Abuja launch, iStore will offer limited launch specials, up to 15% off on selected products and accessories.

For more information on iStore and its products, please visit istore.com.ng.

Media inquiries should be directed to sales@istore.com.ng.

iStore Abuja is excited to bring the complete Apple experience to the consumers of Abuja and looks forward to serving the community for years to come.