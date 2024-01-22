The Internet Society is inviting early career professionals working in the Internet ecosystem for its Fellowship program.
These professionals must be working in a technical, policy, economic, or social capacity and must have initiated or are interested in projects designed to grow or strengthen the Internet.
According to the Fellowship organizers, the Early Career Fellowship will address challenges around the world to the Internet’s fundamental principles.
It will empower a new, diverse generation of Internet champions who will bridge the gap between technology and policy, becoming advocates for the open, globally connected secure, and trustworthy Internet.
About the Program
Selected Fellows will participate in this 5-month program and develop their knowledge and skills through seminars, events, courses, discussion sessions, and project work.
They will also have networking, mentoring, and collaboration opportunities. The program will culminate in a final project presentation by each fellow at a closing symposium.
Benefits of the program
Nairametrics learns that successful applicants will have access to world-class experts, including American University’s Professor Dr. Laura DeNardis and eminent scholars from the Oxford Internet Institute.
The program will also offer project management, advocacy, and diplomacy know-how, providing the foundation for fellows to become future champions of the Internet.
Fellows will have access to Internet luminaries while getting direct support to nurture their professional growth.
They will also learn leadership, communications, advocacy, and project management skills to bring your ideas to life.
Candidates with the following are welcome to apply:
- An undergraduate/vocational degree or at least three years of work experience in an Internet-related field
- Less than ten years of working experience in an Internet-related field
- An innovative and impactful project proposal for growing and/or strengthening the Internet
- Reliable access to bra broadband Internet connection and relevant device
- Availability to fully participate in the 5-month experience
- Proficiency in verbal and written English
To apply, applicants must:
- Commit a minimum of six hours per week for coursework, seminars, individual project work, and other program activities
- Complete the required 5 months
- Attend all required seminars or sessions and manage time zone differences
How to apply
Candidates must complete the Online Application Form here
