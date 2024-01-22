FlexJobs recently unveiled its 11th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs, with Working Solutions, LiveOps, and CVS Health securing the top three positions.

Nairametrics learns that the 2024 list is from an analysis of over 60,000 U.S.-based companies and their remote job postings spanning from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

According to FlexJobs, regardless of fluctuations in the job market, evolving workforce perspectives, layoffs, and the resurgence of return-to-office mandates, remote employment remains a preferred choice among professionals for their ideal work arrangement.

The report also indicates that the appeal of remote work lies in its capacity to afford individuals the flexibility to harmonize professional and personal commitments, creating an environment that increases productivity and seamless work-life integration in the digital age.

For remote workers from Nigeria, this list serves as a guide for their job search. However, it is worth checking each company to know if they are open to employ overseas remote workers:

The top 10 companies for remote jobs- FlexJobs 2024 Top 100

Working Solutions secured the top spot on FlexJobs’ 2024 Top 100 list.

The company known as an “on-demand workforce expert” company, was established in 1996 and stands out as a leading provider of on-demand sales and customer service agents operating remotely.

The company extends work-from-home career opportunities in customer service and various remote roles in consulting, project management, and sales.

Its expertise spans sectors such as retail, energy, travel, finance, communications, and healthcare. The company excels in customer care, technology, development, security, recruiting, and analytics.

Notably, LiveOps and CVS Health also earned positions on the list, securing second and third place, respectively.

Here is the full list:

Overseas remote worker

Remote workers from Nigeria need to be aware of certain information before applying for these U.S.-based companies.

The two most important things to consider are to identify if the company hires internationally. Secondly, they need to understand what classification is specified in the job description—whether the company is seeking a full-time employee or a contractor.

This distinction significantly influences your ability to work remotely.

Those classified as an independent contractor, have the freedom to choose their work location. However, those classified as an employee must seek permission from the employer to work remotely.

In both cases, adherence to local labour laws, taxes and compliance and checking for the requirement of a work permit is essential.