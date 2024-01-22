Cameroon has launched the world’s first routine malaria vaccine program against the deadly disease.

The initiative, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), focuses on administering the RTS, S vaccine, developed by British pharmaceutical company GSK, to infants in 42 of Cameroon’s most severely affected districts.

This milestone positions Cameroon as the pioneer country to integrate malaria vaccination into a routine immunization program, following successful pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi. Baby Daniella becomes the first baby to be vaccinated.

The rollout

The rollout, which commenced today, is being hailed by health officials as a crucial step in the ongoing battle against malaria in Africa.

The global vaccine alliance, Gavi, indicates that twenty other countries are gearing up to implement similar programs this year, reflecting a widespread commitment to tackling malaria on the continent.

While the four-dose RTS, S vaccine is recognized as a breakthrough, its efficacy is approximately 30%, and protection tends to diminish after several months. Additionally, the production capacity of GSK is currently limited to about 15 million doses per year.

Despite these challenges, the initiation of the routine vaccination program in Cameroon is seen as a significant leap forward in the decades-long effort to reduce the impact of malaria on children across Africa.

The collective commitment of nations and organizations underscores the urgency of addressing this persistent health challenge in the region.

What you should know

The malaria vaccine would be administered on a 4-dose schedule.

Nairametrics reported that Cameroon became the first country to receive malaria vaccines in November 2023.

The mosquito-borne disease claims over 600,000 lives globally every year.

Cameroon received 331,200 doses of the RTS, and S vaccine, and 42 districts of its 203 districts are a part of the current rollout.