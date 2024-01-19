The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert concerning the presence of counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder circulating across various states in Nigeria.

Investigations conducted by the TG Arla Dairy Product Enterprise, the holder of the Certificate of Registration, revealed that these counterfeit products were openly displayed in the market.

Counterfeit product details

NAFDAC has directed its zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and initiate measures to remove the counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder from circulation in states across Nigeria.

Distributors, retailers, and consumers are strongly urged by NAFDAC to exercise caution and vigilance, refraining from consuming, selling, or distributing any products suspected to be counterfeit.

Authenticity and physical condition checks are recommended for all purchased products.

Individuals in possession of the counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder are advised to surrender their stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Moreover, those who have consumed the product or experienced any adverse reactions are advised to seek immediate medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals.

NAFDAC encourages the public to report any suspicion of the distribution and sale of counterfeit or unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, contact NAFDAC via call lines, or use the email address.

Consumers are also urged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products through various channels, including the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website (www.nafdac.gov.ng) or the Med-safety application.