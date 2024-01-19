The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled an upgraded e-auction portal for the transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods.

This was disclosed in a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, the Chief Superintendent of Customs, National Public Relations Officer, on Friday.

The revamped e-auction platform, accessible at https://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng , was launched on Tuesday, 16 January 2024.

The upgraded version of the e-auction platform is designed to provide Nigerians with an equal opportunity to participate in the bidding of seized and overtime goods.

The statement also disclosed that since the re-launch of the upgraded e-auction portal, there have been 1137 bids, 1099 registered applicants and 652 successfully paid administration fee.

Furthermore, Customs said that 100 vehicles have been uploaded on the platform since its re-launch and participants have successfully bid and won 86 of those vehicles.

“The NCS emphasizes that successful bidders should promptly download their winning certificates through the provided link in the confirmation email.

“Subsequently, winners are required to present the certificate where the goods are domiciled, and the clearance process is expected to be done within seven days,” the statement explained.

The Nigeria Customs Service acknowledged that participants have reported occasional glitches caused by high traffic volume on the platform. However, the Service assured that its dedicated technical team is actively addressing the situation to ensure a seamless experience in all subsequent exercises.

The statement further notes that the auctions on the revamped platform are periodic and open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm, providing the public with regular opportunities to select and bid for desired items.

Participants who wish to get comprehensive details and guidelines on the e-auction process are encouraged to visit the NCS website at http://customs.gov.ng.