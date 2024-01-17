A Nigerian startup, Farmceries, has clinched the top spot in the 2024 FSI Innovation Challenge, winning a cash prize of N800,000 for its groundbreaking solutions addressing challenges within the nation’s agricultural sector.

The startup claimed the title of overall winner in the innovation challenge surpassing competition from various other challenges from contestants drawn from student communities of tertiary institutions.

Aside from Farmceries that clinched the grand prize, two other startups emerged as the first and second runners-up – Goalgetters which received a prize of N500,000 and Smepay, which went away with N300,000, respectively.

FSI not only awards cash prizes, but it also offers support to contestants through a three-month business incubation program.

What the FSI Challenge organizer said

Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, executive director at FSI, stressed the organization’s commitment to nurturing tech talent and encouraging entrepreneurship as they spearhead the competition.

According to her, the challenge had a specific focus on the agricultural, health, and financial sectors.

“Our goal is to identify challenges and create tailored investment products. This challenge specifically focused on the agricultural, health, and financial sectors,” Kola-Oladejo said.

In addition, Bimbo Adeoye, the Group Managing Director of FinTrak Software and the event’s keynote speaker praised both the gathering and FSI for effectively tapping into the potential of young individuals.

“About forty per cent of our national population is youth. If their energy is properly channelled, it can bring transformative investment in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through these efforts, FSI is not only celebrating its anniversary but also shaping a new generation of tech innovators and entrepreneurs in Nigeria,” Adeoye added.

About the FSI Innovation Challenge

The FSI innovation challenge constitutes a key component of the organization’s 4th-anniversary festivities, focusing on cultivating a collaborative and innovative environment within the realm of financial services.

The Ideation, launched two months ago, attracted participants from different Nigerian tertiary institutions’ campuses, as students collaborated to devise solutions with a meaningful impact on challenges in agriculture, health, and financial services.

The process encompassed thorough training sessions, incorporating webinars addressing problem statements and instructing on the utilization of Lean Canvas for idea documentation. Teams were also educated on constructing minimum viable products (MVPs) and mastering the art of effectively pitching their ideas.

The judges for the competition were esteemed industry professionals, including Olaoluwa Awojoodu of Yep! and E-Settlement Limited, Idowu Akinde of Boolean Labs, and Salami Abolore of Riby.

Other major contributors to the success of the event were Nairametrics as the media partner along with other sponsors which include Branch International, Fintrak Software, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited, Axa Mansard, Precise Financial System, Paddy Cover and another contribution sponsor.