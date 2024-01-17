The Federal Government has promised to fulfill the payment of N35,000 wage award, as well as address the issue of the new minimum wage, as agreed with the labour unions in 2023.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this during a visit to the office of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that in 2023, the trade unions, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) entered into an agreement with the Federal Government where the latter agreed to pay a N35,000 wage award to workers for six months, as well as review the minimum wage in 2024.

Onyejeocha noted that her visit to some of the major trade unions was to maintain open communication and foster labour relations to deter future strikes as well promote friendly working environment for workers.

The minister pointed out that the Federal Government was ready to fulfil the agreements it had entered with the labour unions, particularly on the payment of the N35,000 wage award and addressing the issue of a new minimum wage.

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions.

“Government is working round the clock to ensure that agreements with trade unions are fulfilled.

“Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35, 000 wage award.

“I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period of time,” the minister explained.

Concerning the new national minimum wage was addressed, Onyejeocha said President Tinubu was focused on addressing the issue, adding that the Federal Government would strive to expedite the process.

“I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating, that is why I came to remind you that we are working to make sure they are fulfilled.

“If there is any that we can not fulfill now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements on them,” Onyejeocha said.

On his part, Mr Festus Osifo, the TUC President applauded the minister for her timely and thoughtful visit.

He also commended the government for some of the major steps taken so far, particularly for fulfilling up to 80% of the agreement with the management of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Joe Ajaero-led Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed a wage award to the Federal Government to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The wage award proposed by the NLC, was not intended to negate the upcoming minimum wage review. The minimum wage review would be done this year, 2024.

After series of negotiations between the trade unions and the Federal Government, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu agreed to pay low-grade workers a N35,000 wage award for six months, starting from September 2023.

In December 2023, Nairametrics reported that the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, urged the Federal Government to resume the promised wage award payment. According to him, the Federal Government only paid for September 2023 alone.