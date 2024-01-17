Dangote Sugar has become the second Aliko Dangote-owned company to cross the N1 trillion market capitalization level.

As of 1.30 pm, January 17, 2024, the company’s share price had appreciated by 1.23% to hit N82.40, thus taking the company’s market capitalization above N1 trillion, thus joining the SWOOT category.

Dangote Sugar has become the fifth company to cross the N1 trillion market cap level in the NGX in 2024. Others are FBN Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Access Holding, Transcorp Hotels, and Geregu Power.