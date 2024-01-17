The Borno State Government is finalizing preparations to implement a deduction of 3.5% from the salaries of workers for the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Agency (BOSCHMA).

The agency, established through the BOSCHMA law assented to by Governor Babagana Zulum on August 15, 2019, aims to implement the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Scheme.

Alhaji Mallam Fannami, the Head of Service in Borno, made this announcement during a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, where stakeholders gathered to discuss the financing of the insurance scheme.

Fannami called on all stakeholders to support the agency in fulfilling its mandate, assuring collaboration from his office.

The deduction plan

He disclosed plans to seek approval from Governor Zulum, along with organized labor, to commence the premium deductions of 3.5% from the basic salaries of all state civil servants.

The Head of Service also mentioned discussions with the Secretary to the State Government to establish appropriate deductions from the salaries of political office holders.

Fannami commended the agency for its accomplishments in the four years since its establishment and emphasized the commitment to ensuring quality and accessible healthcare for all residents of Borno.

The Borno Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Malam-Gana, stated that over 15% of the state’s 2024 budget was allocated to health, aligning with the Abuja declaration on healthcare funding.

He encouraged citizens to enroll in the insurance scheme and called on philanthropists to support vulnerable individuals during the enrollment process.

Dr. Shehu Sule, a Medical Doctor and Guest Speaker at the event, presented on “Achieving Universal Health Coverage through Improved Healthcare Financing.” He sought the support of well-meaning Nigerians for the success of the scheme and urged the government to increase funding.

Bulama Abiso, Chairman of the Borno Network of Civil Society Organisations, appealed to politicians, corporate organizations, and health partners in the state to allocate a percentage of their funds to support the scheme.

What you should know

Saleh Abba, the Executive Secretary of BOSCHMA, provided an update on the progress, noting that over 115,628 vulnerable persons had been registered under the scheme in the past four years.

He highlighted the accreditation of 183 Primary Healthcare (PHCs) facilities across the state in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA), with general hospitals serving as referral centers.

Abba expressed gratitude to the state government for its sustained support and announced the agency’s commitment to full digitization of operations for effective service delivery.