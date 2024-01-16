The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Hungarian Government, is providing scholarships for Nigerians and other nationalities to pursue Master’s degrees at a Hungarian agricultural university.

According to FAO and the Hungarian government, the scholarship covers tuition fees and other student-related expenses throughout the study period such as accommodation, books subsistence costs, and health insurance.

However, it is important to note that family members are not eligible for support under this program.

This scholarship is available annually and designed for Agriculture-related courses that are taught in the English language in Hungary. For the academic year 2024-2025, the participating universities include the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Buda Campus, Budapest.

Others are:

Master in Environmental Engineering – Sopron University, Sopron

– Sopron University, Sopron Master in Crop Production Engineering – Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Szent István Campus, Gödöllő

– Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Szent István Campus, Gödöllő Master in Horticultural Engineering – Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Buda Campus, Budapest

How candidates will be selected

The selection of candidates will be based on the following criteria:

Citizenship and residency in eligible countries

Outstanding academic achievements

Proficiency in the English language

Demonstrated motivation

Good health status

Preferably aged under 30 for candidates

How students will be selected

Student selection will take place in two phases:

Phase 1: FAO will pre-screen candidates and forward applications to the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary, which will then submit them to the chosen University as indicated by the applicants. Students must submit fully completed dossiers, as incomplete ones will not be considered. Additionally, files lacking names will not undergo processing.

FAO will pre-screen candidates and forward applications to the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary, which will then submit them to the chosen University as indicated by the applicants. Students must submit fully completed dossiers, as incomplete ones will not be considered. Additionally, files lacking names will not undergo processing. Phase 2: Selected candidates may be required to undergo a written or oral English examination as part of the admission process. The participating Universities will conduct further selection procedures and communicate the outcomes to successful candidates. The student selection process will be solely managed by the Universities, with no involvement from FAO. Ministries will also notify selected students.

How to apply

Interested applicants are to prepare a dossier to be sent by E-MAIL (to REU-Scholarship@fao.org) consisting of:

Application form duly completed

A recent curriculum vitae

A copy of the high school/college diploma and transcript/report of study or copy of the diploma attachment

A copy of the certificate of proficiency in English

Copies of relevant pages of passport showing expiration date and passport number

A letter of recommendation

Statement of motivation

Health Certificate issued by Medical Doctor

Certificate of Good Conduct issued by the official police authority.

All submitted documents must be in English.

Applicants are to read the course description and application procedure and apply through the application form.