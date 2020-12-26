Business
Fish production, demand, piracy and the required strategies to boost supply
Nairametrics chats with an expert on the current state of Nigeria’s fish production.
Nigeria’s internal fish production is not enough to meet its 2.7 million tons demand annually, with a current deficit of 1.9million metric tons recorded.
Aquaculture is an area where Nigeria is heavily reliant on imports due to multiple factors ranging from insecurity in the northeast, access to food, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, to the absence of government’s input, amongst others.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that over 13million Nigerian children are affected by chronic malnutrition, according to The Guardian 59million Nigerians are macronutrient deficient and about 45% of deaths among children under the age of 5 are linked to malnutrition.
Confidence Owamninaemi, Analyst at SBM, revealed to Nairametrics the current state of Nigeria’s fish production and what needs to be done from a regulatory point of view to improve Nigeria’s protein diet through fishing.
What is the current state of Nigeria’s local fish production and demand for fish?
Nigeria’s current fish production stands at 0.8million metric tons with a deficit of 1.9 million metrics tons of fish, as local demand for the protein is 2.7 million tons annually. $1.2 billion worth of fish is being imported annually into the country, according to the CBN.
What has been the impact of increasing insecurity to local production to the North East?
Contrary to what many people think, the local fish economy is mostly from the North East and North West. When the Boko Haram insurgency began and the military high command banned fishing activities in the region and around Lake Chad, we didn’t really feel the impact because the situation in the North West was not out of control at the time.
What can be expected to supply with the environmental impact of fishing in the Niger Delta?
With the insecurity that has befallen both regions and the coastal areas suffering from oil spills, it’s really dark days ahead. Despite the resumption of fishing activities in the North East, the region is still jointly controlled by the Islamic State and the rogue elements from the Nigeria Army. Nigeria’s internal fish production is so little that with the rise of insecurity and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, not much has been felt by the market. However, Nigeria will need alternative sources of protein if the insecurity persists in 2021.
What steps can be taken to boost fish production in the North East and drive prices down?
The Military needs to stop acting as a barrier to the fish farmers looking for permits to farm in the Lake Chad region, and they should up the fight to drive terrorists from the area to boost fishing activities in the area. On this issue, if they are serious, they’d get the military in these areas to stop destroying fish baskets on their way to the market, because they didn’t get ‘permit’ from soldiers. They’d also clear the Lake from ISWAP, which places a heavy tax duty on farmers, thus making fish prices to go up. Getting a food grant from the UN is one thing, putting your house in order to get the best of the grant and your local economy is another.
Are the security forces doing enough to assure the safety of stakeholders in fish production while they go about their businesses?
The insurgency persisted this long because of the absence of political will to see the war to its end. For 8 consecutive years, the defense ministry has had the largest share of national budgets and each time, towards the end of the year, the military and the insurgents settle for a stalemate. It tells you all you need to know. If the facilities are nonexistent, PMC’s and MERCS should be brought in. The question is, would they be allowed to finish the job?
Should the idea of regional fish production be explored as a way to boost supply?
With a deficit of 1.9 million metric tons, no region in Nigeria has the present facilities to lead production across the nation. Only two regions are not involved in significant fish production – north central and southeast. Despite 4 regions being involved, not one can claim a monopoly. I don’t know if it’s a good thing, but with recent events, your guess is as good as mine.
How do you propose Nigeria tackles the issue of piracy and increasing insecurity to maximize production capacity?
Nigeria needs to work on a joint coalition to deal with the piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea. This brings us back to question of insecurity. I’d have advocated for economic cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea by countries bordering it to encourage large scale fishing activities, but piracy. To tackle the menace of piracy, the Deep Blue Project must be effectively launched. Not just rhetoric, launch it and let it be operational. Also, like the MNJTF, there should be an international coalition of the Gulf countries to tackle piracy collectively. Nigeria should adopt the “subsistence agriculture” method of fish farming and approach fish farming from a scale higher to mechanized fishing, with the use of modern technology to maximize impact.
An overview of the existing challenges in moving from small scale fishing to ocean fishing
One problem affecting Nigeria’s internal fish production is the fact Nigeria is not maximizing its access to the Atlantic Ocean. Data from some of the biggest seafood companies including MOWI ASA, with revenue of € 4.1 billion in 2019; Maruha Nichiro, over $8 billion 2019; Thai Union Group, $4.1 billion; Trident Seafoods, $2.6 billion in 2019; revealed one common thing – the location of the shipping/ fishing operations and aquaculture farms are mostly situated close to the oceans.
Nigeria’s access to this scale of fishing operations is largely affected by piracy. International Maritime Bureau (IMB) figures show a rise in piracy and armed robbery on the world’s seas in the first nine months of 2020, with a 40% increase in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf of Guinea.
In October, in its Global Piracy Reports, the IMB detailed 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year. Of the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea – in 14 attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
On 17 July 2020, eight pirates armed with machine guns boarded a product tanker underway around 196 nautical miles southwest of Bayelsa, Nigeria. They held all 19 crew members hostage, stole ship’s documents and valuable items, and escaped with 13 kidnapped crew members. The tanker was left drifting with limited and unqualified navigational and engine crew onboard. A nearby merchant vessel later helped the tanker to sail to a safe port. Regional Authorities were notified and the 13 kidnapped crewmembers were released safely one month later.
On December 20, Maersk was attacked off the West African coast. Bloomberg reported that the Maersk Cadiz was boarded by ‘criminals’ on Saturday at about 2:30pm Nigerian time while traveling from Tema in Ghana to Kribi in Cameroon. Nigerian naval ships have arrived to help the vessel, which can transport the equivalent of as many as 4,500 twenty-foot containers.
Despite a global decline in piracy in 2019, attacks have continued in the Gulf of Guinea this year, especially off Nigeria’s coast. These piracy activities have heavily impacted Nigeria’s abilities to maximize access to the ocean for seafood production and farming.
Bottom line
The Nigeria local fishing hubs have been heavily impacted by insecurity in the northeast and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.
Also, Nigeria does not have a policy geared at taking advantage of Nigeria’s ocean waters for seafood fishing and aquatic farming like the global seafood companies do.
Hence, Nigeria will remain very dependent on fish imports for a long time if the issue of piracy at the Gulf of Guinea is not solved.
Pope Francis prays for peace in Nigeria and calls for vaccine distribution
Pope Francis called on global leaders to make the Covid-19 vaccines available to all countries as he prays for peace all over the world.
The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has called for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, South Sudan, and Cameroon, and also called on global leaders to make the Covid-19 vaccines available to the world.
This was disclosed in Pope’s Christmas sermon, in a virtual message from the lectern inside the Vatican, as reported by Reuters on Friday.
- “At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters.”
He urged for global cooperation to make the Covid-19 vaccines accessible to poorer nations.
- “I beg everyone, heads of state, companies and international organisations to promote cooperation and not competition, to find a solution for everyone – vaccines for all – especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all areas of the planet. The most vulnerable and needy must be first. We can’t put ourselves before others, putting market forces and patent laws before the laws of love and the health of humanity. We cannot let closed nationalisms block us from living like the true human family that we are.”
The Pope called for an end to violence in Nigeria and other nations including Syria, Yemen, Libya, and urged the nations to seek reconciliation.
What you should know
- During the #EndSARS protests, Nairametrics reported that Pope Francis called on the Catholic faithful to pray against violence in Nigeria as events relating to the protests and police brutality went viral.
CBN report projects greater employment prospects in 2021
According to a CBN survey for December 2020, many businesses would start employing in January and February 2021 and up till June 2021.
The Business Expectations Survey report for December 2020 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicates that businesses hope to employ in January and February 2021, with positive indices of 18.5 and 21.5 index points respectively and that of the next six months looking good.
According to the report, the opinion of the respondent firms is that the volume of business activities indicated a favourable business outlook for January and February 2021 with indices of 47.7 and 55.0 respectively.
The Agric/services sector presents the highest employment prospects with (20.5 points) in the next month, followed by construction sector with an index of 17.9 points, manufacturing sector (16.7 points), and wholesale/retail trade (13.4 points).
Other Key highlights of the report
- Agric/services sector and construction sector have the highest disposition to expand with 52.9 index points each, followed by Manufacturing and Wholesale/retail sectors, which had indexes of 46.6 and 41.2 respectively.
- Respondents from agric./services, manufacturing and construction sectors expressed optimism on own operations in the review month with confidence index of 3.2, 2.5, and 0.2 respectively. However, wholesale/retail trade sector was pessimistic at -0.3 index points.
- Insufficient power supply (68.3), unfavourable economic climate (65.7), competition(64.8), high interest rates ( 64.5), unclear economic laws (62.7), financial problems (61.9), unfavourable political climate (59.4), access to credit (53.1), insufficient demand (49.3), lack of equipment (41.5), lack of materials input (41.1) and labour problems (27.87) were identified as the key factors constraining business activities in the current month.
- Respondent firms expect the naira to depreciate in the current month and next month but appreciate in the next 2 months and next 6 months, as their confidence indices stood at -24.1, -3.8, 9.9 and 30.5 index points respectively.
- Businesses are expecting that borrowing rates would rise in the current month, next month, next 2 months and the next 6 months with indices of 19.2, 14.9, 14.7 and 14.3 points respectively.
- The expectation of most firms is that the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next twelve months would stand at 13.24 and 14.51 points respectively.
- In regards to the control of inflation by the government, respondent firms expressed dissatisfaction with the management of inflation rate by the Government, with a negative net satisfaction index of -33.5 in December 2020.
What you should know
- The survey was conducted online by the Statistics Department of CBN from December 7-11, 2020.
- A random sample size of 1,050 businesses were taken nationwide, with a response rate of 91.3%
- The sample covered the agric./services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade and construction sectors.
- The respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import-oriented and export-oriented businesses.
Why this matters
COVID-19 pandemic dealt a big blow on the fragile labour market with many people laid off from their jobs, as most businesses could no longer cope with the harsh economic realities.
Hence, this is good news and big relief as many Nigerians that were laid off from their jobs can now pick up new jobs that would bring the required succour to their homes and families in the new year.
Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
AFAP has appealed to the country’s apex bank to assist SMEs to easily access foreign exchange.
Duro Kuteyi, the National President, Association of Food and Agro Processors (AFAP), has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to easily access foreign exchange for procurement of machinery.
According to a news report by NAN, he made this appeal while speaking at the Award and End-of-Year ceremony of Spectra Industries Ltd. in Lagos on Thursday.
While speaking at the ceremony, Kuteyi noted that having access to machines will enable SMEs to play an active role in the economy, which will help to deepen economic growth, and go a long way to improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings, job creation, and productivity.
Kuteyi, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Industries Ltd, revealed that SMEs face major regulatory challenges, especially when they want to convert funds to dollars at the CBN official exchange rate to import the machines.
He said this issue is a major hindrance to one of the AFAP’s mandate, which includes advocating for an opportunity to increase food processing for local and export markets to ensure food security for the nation.
In his words, he disclosed that some members of the association had secured funding under CBN’s financial intervention.
What the AFAP President is saying
- “Most machines required for production are not available in Nigeria, and purchasing foreign exchange at the black market rate to buy the machines will be too costly. We know that many SMEs can export quality goods to other countries, particularly African countries, if we have durable and functional equipment to aid our production.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on 25th August 2020, that in a circular issued by the apex bank to all authorized dealers and the general public on August 24, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji, restricted buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
- The restrictions hold means that any company in Nigeria looking to import a manufactured item from an Original Equipment Manufacturer into the country would need to go through the local agent of the Manufacturer in Nigeria, as FORM M will only be opened for the Original Equipment Manufacturer directly and not the local agent or any third party.
- Hence the company in Nigeria seeking to purchase an item will have to pay directly to the Original Equipment Manufacturer and not through the local agent which is a third party in the transaction.
- Reacting to this development, Director-General of Lagos Chambers for Commerce and Industry, Dr Muda Yusuf, during an interview said the implementation of the policy would translate to the disruption and dislocation of over 80% supply chain of the business community. Yusuf explained that SMEs and other small businesses are incapacitated to have a direct transaction with producers of machines and equipment manufacturers abroad due to their size and the small size of their purchases, the only option they have is to buy from intermediaries.
- He emphasized that the policy would affect intermediaries, and the lack of intermediation would lead to supply chains disruption, and this would aggravate the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the economy as a whole, as many of these businesses would be completely cut-off.