The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, on Tuesday, inaugurated four Reform Task Teams towards the realization of the presidential deliverables for the housing sector in the country.

The committees comprising the Housing Institutions Reform Task Team; Multi-Agency Project Delivery Team, Land Reform Task Team, and Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs Task Team are expected to unlock the massive potential of the housing sector, the minister explained.

According to Dangiwa, the four presidential housing committees are tasked with undertaking comprehensive housing reforms that will make the delivery of decent and affordable housing to Nigerians by the Tinubu-led government a possibility.

“First is the Housing Institutions Reform Task Team. It aims to develop a robust framework for ensuring that housing agencies under the supervision of the ministry are optimized to deliver effectively decent and affordable homes to Nigerians.

“The Multi-Agency Project Delivery Task Team is to ensure that all housing agencies under the supervision of the ministry work collaboratively towards optimizing their strengths to deliver decent and affordable housing to Nigerians.

“The Land Reform Task Team is tasked with developing a blueprint that will aid the sustainable implementation of much-needed reforms necessary for streamlining land administration and ensuring easy, cost-effective, and efficient access to land in Nigeria.

“The Building Materials Manufacturing Hub Task Team’s primary job is to conduct a thorough assessment of the current state of the building materials manufacturing sector in Nigeria, including existing facilities, capacities, and key players.

“They are to also identify challenges and opportunities within the sector,” Dangiwa said.

Mr Adedeji Adesemoye will head the Housing Institutions Reform Task Team, and Dr Ugochukwu Chime will lead the Land Reform Task Team.

Mr Nuhu Way would chair the Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs Task Team while Brig. Gen. Tunde Reis would lead the Multi-Agency Project Task Team.

Arc. Dangiwa noted that all the resources the team will need to deliver their recommendations in eight weeks would be provided by the federal government.

He also instructed the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to scale up operations to meet the mandate of providing decent and affordable housing to Nigerians, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

In addition, Dangiwa charged the Federal Mortgage Bank to provide mortgages for Nigerians to own their own houses.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Arc. Musa Dangiwa announced that the Federal Government plans to provide 5.5 million housing units nationwide over 10 years to bridge the housing gap.

Nairametrics recently reported that in the 2024 budget for the Federal Housing Authority, the Authority will spend N776 million to provide affordable housing for Nigerians.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium of private sector-led companies headed by Continental Civil and General Construction Company Limited and Ceezali Limited to build 100,000 affordable housing units across the country.