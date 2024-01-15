The International Labour Organization (ILO) is set to launch “Work Wise Youth: A Guide to Youth Rights at Work,” which is an updated and expanded version of the 2015 manual titled “Rights@Work 4 Youth: Decent Jobs for Young People”.

The guide is a product of the initiative “Advancing Young People’s Engagement and Meaningful Participation in the Partnership for Improving Prospects for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities (PROSPECTS),” jointly carried out by the ILO, UNHCR, and UNICEF with support from the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This comprehensive guide seen by Nairametrics will illuminate the rights of young people in the workplace, covering aspects such as wages, working hours, occupational safety and health, prevention of violence and harassment, gender equality, non-discrimination, and access to social security.

The guide is tailored to the current and evolving shifts in the labour market, driven by factors like technological advancements, climate change, and globalization and aims to champion equality, including gender equality, through a transformative agenda.

It is designed for ILO constituents and other stakeholders involved in developing and implementing initiatives to raise awareness among young workers regarding their rights at work, with a particular focus on young individuals in forced displacement contexts.

The rationale behind the guide

According to the ILO, young individuals who enter the labour market find themselves navigating a multifaceted world of work, encountering both opportunities and challenges.

Their aspirations for employment include fair wages, job security, and a safe working environment, fueled by ambition, energy, and enthusiasm.

However, these aspirations for decent work and dignified lives can be undermined by a lack of knowledge about legal standards, norms, and the fundamental principles and rights at work that govern workplace relations and conditions.

“Young entrepreneurs, in particular, face additional barriers such as limited access to skills, finance, markets, and networks, making them vulnerable to risks like discrimination, exploitation, and unsafe working conditions. Decent work not only provides income for young individuals but also serves as a pathway to building a secure future and contributing meaningfully to society,” the Organization said.

Nevertheless, young people, especially those in forced displacement situations due to conflicts or violence, encounter specific challenges in accessing decent work and equal rights in the workplace.

It is crucial to raise awareness about their rights to ensure successful integration into the workplace, promoting freedom, dignity, and security.

Objectives

According to ILO, the objectives of the guide are to:

Promote knowledge and awareness of international labour standards and fundamental rights outlined in the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

These principles encompass crucial provisions related to the working conditions of young workers, including forcibly displaced youth, addressing aspects such as social protection entitlements and occupational safety and health.

Emphasize the freedom to engage in economic or business activities, underscoring the importance of access to skills, knowledge, financial resources, markets, and networks.

This access is vital for empowering young individuals to become drivers of economic opportunities for themselves and their peers.

Facilitate a dialogue among young representatives from employers, workers, and refugee communities, highlighting the significance of advocating for youth rights at work.

Recognize the positive impact such advocacy can have on individuals, businesses, and societies as a whole.

Introduce “Work Wise Youth: A Guide to Youth Rights at Work,” serving as a reference framework for facilitators.

This guide will support them in delivering training sessions for young people, aiming to raise awareness about their rights at work, social protection entitlements, and the importance of fair working conditions.