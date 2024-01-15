The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to conduct a review of the National Policy and Strategic Plan for Hospice and Palliative Care 2021 to amplify the quality of life for cancer patients and those facing severe illnesses.

Dr. Uchechukwu Nwokwu, the National Coordinator for the National Cancer Control Programme, disclosed this during an interview in Abuja.

The policy, inaugurated in 2021, was designed to institutionalize hospice and palliative care services across Nigeria.

Hospice and Palliative Care (HPC), as defined by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC), entails holistic care for individuals across all ages experiencing serious health-related suffering due to severe illness, particularly those nearing the end of life.

Dr Nwokwu stressed that although the policy is already in motion, it has not achieved the anticipated scale.

What he said

He expressed optimism that the review, slated for 2024, would assess the country’s level of implementation and pave the way for improvements.

Acknowledging the significant financial burden associated with caring for severe illnesses like cancer, Dr. Nwokwu emphasized the need to institutionalize palliative care for terminal illnesses.

“Palliative care deals with terminal illnesses and not just cancer. For any illness that has the capacity or potential to last for too long, it is important to institutionalize palliative care as part of the care the person needs to receive,” he explained.

Dr Nwokwu outlined the comprehensive nature of palliative care, ranging from the point of diagnosis to the end of life, including bereavement support.

The integration of psychosocial needs and faith-based support systems from religious leaders plays a crucial role in aiding patients’ acceptance of their diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Highlighting the challenge of late-stage cancer diagnoses due to a lack of awareness or facility capacity, he emphasized the importance of early screening and detection.

The review of the palliative care policy aims to integrate services into primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of care, ensuring that individuals at every healthcare level understand the protocols and can provide appropriate care.

Dr Nwokwu also stressed the significance of training personnel at hospice homes and primary healthcare centres to effectively manage patients receiving palliative care.

Referring patients to hospice centres or health centres when curative measures are no longer possible can optimize resources and improve the quality of life for those facing terminal illnesses.