Facing its worst quarter in 15 years, Citigroup revealed plans to reduce its workforce by 20,000 jobs in the “medium term” as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.

The announcement came alongside a staggering $1.8 billion quarterly loss after costs from the reorganisation, its retreat from Russia and the devaluation of Argentina’s peso.

Citi announced this week that it would take more than $4 billion in charges and expenses during the quarter, including $800mn tied to the bank’s biggest overhaul in years.

The figure also included a $1.7 billion “special assessment” from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, linked to last year’s regional bank failures, hundreds of millions of dollars of losses tied to the devaluation of the Argentine currency and more than $500 million in expenses related to the wind-down of the lender’s operations in Russia.

Even excluding one-off charges and expenses, quarterly earnings still fell more than 20% from the fourth quarter of 2022, to more than $1.5 billion, though that was better than analysts had expected.

What you should know

Quarterly revenues slipped 3% to $17.4 billion. Citi’s full-year earnings dropped 38% from the previous year, to $9.2 billion.

The bank did continue to reap some benefit from the unexpectedly resilient US economy, though less than in previous quarters.

Spending on the bank’s credit cards helped lift revenue in its consumer banking division by 12%, while corporate spending helped push up revenue in Citi’s treasury services division, which manages cash and process payments for multinationals, by 6%.

Its investment banking division also performed well, with fees up more than a fifth to almost $1 billion, the business’s best result in more than two years.

Revenues from corporate lending dropped 26%, however, as higher interest rates dented demand for borrowing.

A drop in market volatility at the end of the year also hurt the bank’s traders. Revenue from the sales and trading of bonds, commodities and currencies plunged 25%.