The Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS) under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated the demolition of unauthorized structures, including shops and eateries, at various taxi ranks across Abuja.

The targeted operation commenced at Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks, with the DRTS team, backed by security agencies, dismantling car wash facilities, mechanic workshops, cinema houses, and eateries within the ranks according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mrs. Deborah Osho, Head of Operations at DRTS, led the effort, emphasizing the need to create space for legitimate taxis to operate within the ranks, aiming to eliminate illegal taxi parks throughout the city.

What she said

“We have equally handed over a space around Eagle Square for taxi operators to use as temporary, to stop the menace of illegal parks around the Federal Secretariat.

“We are prepared to clean all taxi ranks in 2024, to ensure that motorists board taxis inside the taxi ranks and not outside.

“This, in the long run, will address the menace of `one chance’ in the city. ”

Following consultations with transport stakeholders, Osho highlighted the decision to clear taxi ranks of illicit structures, emphasizing the importance of a cleaner and safer environment in the Federal Capital Territory. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to combat criminal activities such as “one chance” operations that exploit illegal parks.

Dr. Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Service, FCTA, stressed the collaborative effort to enhance safety for commuters by establishing secured taxi ranks.

“After going around with DRTS officials, we noticed that most of the taxi ranks were occupied by people who were not meant to be there.

“But as we clear these illegal structures, more vehicles will be coming into the ranks so that commuters will be able to board safe and secured taxis to their various destinations.

“This is a joint effort that will continue,” he said.

He acknowledged the joint operation and expressed optimism that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike would provide the necessary resources for ongoing cleanliness and orderliness initiatives.

Richard Siso, Deputy Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, and Oladipupo Ebijuni, Chairman and Director of Enforcement at Painted Abuja Taxi, lauded the government’s intervention, affirming their full support for the initiative.