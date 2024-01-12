Canada has just launched the second phase of its Recognized Employer Pilot Program (REP).

Nairametrics reports that the REP is crafted to streamline processing for Canadian employers with a proven record of compliance with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP).

It aims to allow eligible employers under the REP to enjoy extended validity periods for their Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) and simplified LMIA applications following the initial assessment.

How the employer can participate in REP

To qualify for participation in the REP, an employer must have secured a minimum of three positive LMIAs within the last five years.

Additionally, they should be hiring Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) for positions listed as ‘in-shortage’ based on data from the Canadian Occupations Projection System (COPS).

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) enables employers to address critical workforce needs in Canada by hiring foreign nationals.

When an employer submits a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), it serves as confirmation that no Canadians or permanent residents are available for the specified job.

Ordinarily, LMIA work permit applications have an 18-month validity period. However, those meeting the criteria for the REP can benefit from LMIAs with extended validity, lasting up to 36 months.

Additionally, eligible employers will enjoy the convenience of simplified LMIA applications in subsequent processes.

Benefits of the second phase of REF

Earlier, in September 2023 when the initial phase of the REP was launched, it targeted employers in the primary agriculture sector.

This phase specifically encompassed four occupations. Livestock labourers, Harvesting labourers, Specialized livestock workers and farm machinery operators and Nursery and greenhouse labourers.

Phase 2 is a significant expansion with more than 80 in-demand occupations from a wide range of sectors now eligible for the REP.

EDSC notes that occupations listed as eligible for work permits through the Global Talent Stream are not included on the list because they are already eligible for expedited processing.

Benefits to the hiring employer

ESDC indicates that qualified employers can anticipate the following benefits:

Streamlined application procedures for upcoming LMIA applications concerning positions listed on the COPS roster.

Reduced points of interaction between participating employers and ESDC during the pilot, due to simplified LMIA forms facilitating the hiring of additional Temporary Foreign Workers for legitimate job offers within the REP.

Attainment of a Job Bank designation, showcasing their recognized status to enhance interest from potential workers.

Employers can anticipate a more comprehensive initial assessment, surpassing the standard scrutiny, to ensure the selection of only reputable employers for program participation.

ESDC also notes that employers can apply for the REP when they submit an LMIA, and no additional information is required. Those who do not qualify for the REP will still get a decision on their LMIA.

What the employers hiring foreign talent need to know

Canadian employers intending to hire through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) must submit a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) to ESDC.

The department assesses the application to determine whether the employment of foreign workers will have a positive, negative, or neutral impact on Canada’s labour market and economy.

If ESDC concludes that the impact is neutral or positive, the employer is likely to receive approval to hire foreign workers.

ESDC conducts checks to ensure employer compliance with various conditions, including adherence to provincial and territorial employment laws, payment of agreed-upon wages as per the employment contract, and provision of safe working conditions free from abuse.

Foreign workers also need to know that the TFWP issues closed work permits, restricting them from working for any other employer in Canada.