The Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM) has revealed that there is a need for Human resource professionals to understand 4 technology competencies in 2024.

The need for this is a result of HR professionals now facing the critical responsibility of utilizing HR technology to recruit new staff or determine optimal strategies for reskilling or upskilling existing employees.

Also, technology appears to be a skill set, that not all HR professionals possess although important due to the growth of technology.

Here are the 4 competencies that HR professionals must have in 2024:

Ability to analyze and present data using technology

In the human resources domain, a human resources research leader at Gartner, Liana Passantino, emphasizes the growing importance of data literacy.

According to her, HR professionals need to be proficient in understanding, analyzing, interpreting, and communicating data, even if they are not directly involved in technology or coding.

Despite this necessity, significant skill gaps related to technology persist among employees. According to Gartner’s research, only 11% of learning and development specialists believe employees have the necessary skills for future roles, and a substantial 64% of managers doubt their employees’ ability to meet future skill requirements.

Bogdan Apostol, co-founder and CEO of the people intelligence platform Nestor, highlights the crucial role of general data literacy in the contemporary HR landscape.

He underscores that the ability to interpret and present data understandably is no longer limited to certain roles but for all HR professionals as it has become an essential skill for almost all employees.

Using Generative AI, Social Media, and others

Apostol underscores the inseparability of modern recruitment and branding efforts from social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of aspiring HR professionals being familiar with the features of such platforms.

He emphasizes that HR professionals need to navigate a diverse array of technologies, encompassing workforce analytics, talent management systems, learning management systems, generative AI tools, and social media.

Although social media platforms may not immediately seem to demand technological proficiency, HR professionals can strategically use them to discover, connect with, and motivate potential applicants. To this end, they may often require skills in SEO and digital advertising.

Passantino highlights another often overlooked technology-related competency—data privacy and security.

This is because HR professionals deal with a myriad of employees’ personal information where a strong emphasis on data privacy and security is particularly pertinent.

Identifying tech competencies when hiring

Tom Wilson, president at Frederickson, a Gallagher Company, underscores the pivotal role of technology in every HR job, emphasizing that candidates must demonstrate how tech enhances their function and contributes to overall company performance to be considered top candidates.

He further highlights the importance of HR leaders showcasing a successful track record in HR tech implementation, as mistakes in this area can significantly set a company back.

Wilson advocates for a meticulous approach to HR tech implementation, emphasizing the need to “measure twice, cut once” to save both time and costs.

Whether hiring for leadership or entry-level roles in HR, evaluating tech competencies is crucial to drive the HR function and the company forward.

Bogdan Apostol suggests incorporating skills assessments during recruitment, emphasizing the importance of focusing on real work-related situations where candidates showcase how they utilized specific tools to solve problems, expedite processes, or enhance workflows.

This approach avoids generalization and provides a practical evaluation of candidates’ tech competencies.

Upskilling and reskilling

Upskilling and reskilling initiatives are addressing tech-related skills gaps by identifying employees with adjacent skills, promoting cross-functional mobility, and implementing internal talent marketplaces.

However, HR functions vary in technology maturity, from advanced chatbot usage to basic spreadsheet sharing. A comprehensive evaluation of current technology and future needs is crucial.

Progressive organizations focus on upskilling employees, viewing automation as an opportunity. Examples include training shared services employees in user experience and design or identifying process automation criteria.

HR leaders should experiment with new technologies while prioritizing data privacy and implementing impactful cross-functional programs.

Despite the increasing reliance on technology, person-to-person connections remain essential in HR, requiring professionals to balance high-tech with high-touch approaches.