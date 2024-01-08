Founders of Nigerian start-ups have been invited to participate in an 8-week exchange and networking initiative in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

The program aims to foster cross-cultural understanding, and gain a global perspective. The eligibility covers founders who are young professionals, representatives from accelerators and incubators, and individuals interested in embarking on an international exchange journey,

Nairametrics learns that the “Economic and Innovation Partnership NRW-Africa” project (WIN NRW.Africa) is the provider of the platform to explore start-ups and accelerators in NRW.

Benefits of the program

Program participants can:

Access vibrant new markets, and establish or extend business connections and collaborations.

Engage in workshops, technical discussions, and excursions providing insights into economic policy frameworks in NRW.

Facilitate a mutual exchange of innovative ideas, creating networking opportunities for high-potential entrepreneurs and offering an exciting new avenue for start-ups from both Nigeria and NRW.

Requirements

Benefits

A scholarship of €750 per month for an 8-week on-site phase in Germany

An additional subsidy towards accommodation costs in Germany (up to €750)

Coverage of travel expenses to Germany

Assistance in obtaining a visa

Online preparation and follow-up in Germany

On-site stay arrangements organized by the GIZ

Program details

The application deadline for the program in NRW is January the 19th 2024.

The stay in Germany will take place in March 2024.

Application procedure

Applicants are to display their interest in Germany and intercultural curiosity, as well as:

Describe your start-up/project/institution (maximum 1000 characters) and a pitch deck (or, for multipliers, a brief presentation explaining why you are a suitable choice for the program)

Submit a meaningful letter of motivation

Include a CV

Possess fluent English skills

Be based in Nigeria

Demonstrate a high degree of initiative and curiosity

The application should be merged into a single PDF to this email address before the deadline of January, 19th 2024.