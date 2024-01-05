The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has reported that residents living in Mowe, Ibafo, Abeokuta and six other towns will experience power outages due to a drop in power supply from Egbin generation company.

The company disclosed this in a statement on its X handle stating its technical crew is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure power supply is restored to the affected communities.

According to the statement,

“Due to a drop in generation from Egbin generation station, customers in the following communities; Sango, Ota, Ilaro, Ayetoro, Imeko, Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Abeokuta metropolis and environs are experiencing power outages”

The company further stated that residents who wish to get more information, about the current situation should call their number or visit the closest office.

What you should know

Last month, Nairametrics reported the Egbin thermal power station was temporarily shut down to facilitate maintenance work on a crucial gas pipeline.

The temporary shutdown of the Egbin Power Station caused a substantial decrease in the available power supply to distribution companies and load centres across the nation. This reduction in availability resulted in momentary power outages or load shedding in different regions of the country, potentially affecting residential, commercial, and industrial operations.

However, as of the 25 th of December, multiple reports confirmed that the maintenance work by the NGC has been completed and the plant has begun operating full throttle.

Situated in the Ikorodu region of Lagos state, the Egbin power station contributes approximately 16% of the total electricity supplied to the National Grid.

With an installed capacity of 1320MW, it holds the position of being the largest electricity provider in Nigeria.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is responsible for power distribution to Oyo, Ogun, Osun and parts of Niger, Ekiti and Kwara states.