The Lagos State Ministry of Housing has warned all prospective homebuyers eyeing the Harmony Court Apartments in Lagos to exercise extreme caution when dealing with the real estate developer, ‘House Height Limited.’

In a recent statement, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola disassociated the government from the said developer.

This was revealed in a post by LASG on Thursday via X social media platform.

He emphasized that one, Mrs Ngozi Elizabeth Ola-David, alias Ngozi Elizabeth Phil-Ebosie, the Managing Director of House Height Limited, is neither an agent nor a representative of the Lagos State Government in any capacity.

He emphasized that assertions of her being an appointed agent are baseless and should be dismissed outright.

What he said

“ Anyone who engages with the firm or its agents, or purchases a property in contravention of this warning, does so at their peril,” he said.

Toriola cautioned potential homeowners, especially those residing abroad, against engaging in any transactions with House Height Limited or its agents regarding Harmony Court along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Highlighting the termination of the partnership between the government and House Height Limited due to non-performance, he urged the public to disregard any claims of ownership put forth by the said developer.

Supporting Toriola’s message, Mrs. Bukade Idowu-Koya, the Director of Legal Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, advised interested parties to reach out to the official channels.

Going forward all potential buyers are to contact the office of the Permanent Secretary at Block 3, Second Floor, Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, to ensure a secure and legitimate transaction, based on instructions from the director of legal services, Idowu-Koya.

The cautionary note underscores the government’s commitment to protecting citizens from potential scams and fraudulent activities in the real estate sector.