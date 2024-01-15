The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has stated the federal government’s commitment to end estimated billing in the nation’s power sector by the end of this year.

He stated this during his working tour of power facilities in Nigeria to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

While engaging with the management of IBEDC, Adelabu emphasized that the objective of the meeting was to foster increased collaboration with pertinent stakeholders, aiming to explore avenues for advancing the power sector.

The minister noted the substantial metering gap in Nigeria, stating that around 50% of customers within the coverage area still lacked proper metering.

He said, “Citizens are tired of estimated billing because estimated billing always leads to cheating between consumers, staff and company.”

“Before the end of this year, we are looking at the possibility of ending estimated billing because we want transparency and objectivity in our billing system,”

He noted that President Tinubu has established a Presidential metering initiative to harmonise all metering acquisitions in the country.

He stated, “We have up to eight million meters gap in Nigeria and what the initiative seeks to achieve is to close this gap within three to five years.”

“This means that an average of two million meters is required on a yearly basis and achieving the target is compulsory for citizens to enjoy stable power supply,’’

Nigerians should expect an electricity tariff review

Speaking further, the Minister emphasized the need to cease the practice where communities pool funds to procure transformers, cables, and other electrical equipment.

Additionally, the minister assured that any forthcoming electricity tariff review would be conducted in a manner that does not further burden citizens.

He stressed that there will be thorough sensitization and public enlightenment before implementing any tariff adjustments.

Furthermore, he assured that the review process would be gradual, aiming to have minimal to no impact on low-income earners and individuals in areas with limited power supply duration.