The Nigerian Exchange Limited has said that its partnership with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) will strengthen the participation of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the equities market through the NGX Pension Broad Index.

Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited who stated this in a press statement said that the NGX Pension Broad Index has exhibited robust performance since its launch last year.

Chiemeka noted that the index stands out for its well-diversified composition, encompassing high-quality stocks across key sectors, including Banking, Insurance, Oil and gas, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods.

Collaboration between NGX and PenCom

He noted that the collaboration between NGX and PenCom underscores a shared commitment to fostering transparency, compliance, and growth within the Nigerian capital market.

“I am pleased with the approval granted by the National Pension Commission for the NGX Pension Broad Index (NGXPENBRD) to serve as the benchmark index for Nigeria’s Pension industry equity investment portfolios,” he said.

Chiemeka noted that the development will further solidify the credibility of the index as a reliable yardstick for evaluating the equity performance of pension industry investments.

He said that the NGX Pension Broad Index is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding investment decisions and enhancing the overall stability of Nigeria’s pension industry.

