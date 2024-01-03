One day after crossing the 75,000 mark, the NGX has continued its bullish run, appreciating by 2.04%, gaining 1,546.69 points to hit 77,537.57 points.

Equities gained N847 billion, as the market capitalization crossed to N42.430 trillion. Gains in the market were propelled by Dangote Sugar, UBA, and NASCON which all gained 10%.

Market turnover in terms of volume traded recorded an appreciation to 927.558 million units, from yesterday’s 515.807 million units. In terms of value, there was also an appreciation to N10.69 billion, from yesterday’s N5.57 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 77,537.57 points

% Day Change: +2.04%

Day’s Lowest: 75,990.16 points

Day’s Highest: 77,548.01 points

% YTD: +2.04%

Market Cap: N42.43 trillion

Volume Traded: 927.56 million units

Value Traded: N10.69 billion

Top Gainers

DANGSUGAR: +10.00% to close at N63.25

NASCON: +10.00% to close at N59.40

UBA: +10.00% to close at N28.60

BERGER: +10.00% to close at N14.30

CUSTODIAN: +10.00% to close at N9.90

FCMB: +10.00% to close at N8.25

Top Losers

LEARNAFRICA: -9.09% to close at N2.90

CHAMPION: -7.32% to close at N3.80

CILEASING: -2.33% to close at N5.03

NGXGROUP: -1.70% to close at N23.10

ELLAHLAKES: -1.64% to close at N3.00

CADBURY: -1.17% to close at N16.90

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, FIDELITYBK (+9.65%) led with 108.11 million units, followed by FCMB (+10.00%) with 79.06 million units, UBA (+10.00%) with 55.50 million units, UNIVINSURE (+7.69%) with 50.60 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+9.98%) with 46.87 million units.

Concerning value, UBA (+10.00%) with N1.54 billion, followed by FIDELITYBK (+9.65%) with N1.31 billion, ACCESSCORP (+9.98%) with N1.18 billion, ZENITHBANK (+4.23%) with N832.84 million, and FCMB (+10.00%) with N644.03 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion as BUAFOODS (+1.81%), ZENITHBANK (+4.23%) and GTCO (+3.49%) all recorded gains. Other members of the category (AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, MTNN, and SEPLAT) recorded no price gains.

For tier-1 banks, trading was positive as the gains recorded by these banks drove the overall positive performance in the market. FBNH (+8.25%), UBA (+10.00%), GTCO (+3.49%), ACCESSCORP (+9.98%), and ZENITHBANK (+4.23%)