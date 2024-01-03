India’s Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea for an independent inquiry into accusations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate by the New York-based activist firm Hindenburg has resulted in a $5 billion boost to Adani’s net worth.

Following the court’s ruling, Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the conglomerate, witnessed a 5% surge in its shares, settling eventually at $36.45, marking a 3.5% increase.

Other entities listed under the Adani Group also experienced a surge of up to 6%, based on Forbes estimates.

Gautam Adani, founder, and chair of the Adani Group welcomed the court’s verdict, emphasizing the triumph of truth.

He expressed gratitude to those supporting the conglomerate and reiterated the company’s commitment to contributing to India’s growth story.

This led to Wednesday’s market surge augmenting Adani’s fortune by $5 billion. Presently estimated at $77.5 billion, Adani stands as the 16th richest individual globally.

What you should know

The legal saga began in January 2023, when Hindenburg Research, based in New York, revealed a short position against Adani Group’s listed firms.

Accusing the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over decades,” the report was vehemently denied by the company and its founder.

The ensuing controversy spilt into the political realm in India due to Adani’s longstanding ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with opposition figures alleging protectionism.

More insight

The controversy led to Adani’s net worth of $126 billion at the time dropping to its current $77.5 billion. Following the back and forth, the court delegated the matter to the country’s securities regulator and government, refraining from a separate investigation.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heading the bench, stated the Supreme Court’s limited jurisdiction in regulatory matters concerning markets, indicating that judicial review could only ascertain potential violations of fundamental rights.

The bench contended that the petitioners failed to present compelling reasons for court intervention, directing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its ongoing probe within three months.

While acknowledging the Hindenburg report’s allegations of “brazen stock manipulation,” the court maintained that it couldn’t be treated as credible evidence or proof of SEBI’s regulatory failure. Instead, the court suggested that the report and other media accounts could serve as inputs for the market regulator.