The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the implementation of the End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Dele Alake has stated that over 160,000 passengers have benefitted from the program which ends on the 4th of January 2024.

Mr. Dele Alake who also doubles as Minister of Solid Mineral Development stated this in a post on his official X handle today.

According to him, the initiative has been a huge success with both the Nigeria Railway Commission (NRC) and the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, (ALBON) recording huge numbers of passengers.

He stated,

“As the Chairman of the Committee on the Implementation of the End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am pleased to report that our program has been a tremendous success, benefiting over 160,000 passengers across the country.”

A breakdown of the figures according to the Chairman of the Committee reveals that the Nigerian Railway Commission (NRC) has ferried around 71,000 so far while the travellers conveyed under ALBON reached 77,122 during the period.

Speaking further, Mr Alake noted that for the Oshodi terminal, around 652 bus trips successfully moved 15,766 passengers in the last 10 days.

He said,

“I am proud to share that between December 21 and December 31, 2023, the NRC conveyed 71,000 passengers, while buses under ALBON carried 77,122 passengers.”

Backstory

On the 20th of December, President Tinubu through Mr Dele Alake announced a 50% discount on road transport travel across designated routes from December 21, 2023, to Jan 4, 2024, and free train rides across the country.

The Presidency explained that the move is part of President Tinubu’s efforts to enhance the well-being of Nigerians, especially during the festive season.

The travel routes captured in the program include; Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto, and other major inter-state transportation hubs.