The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has granted clemency to 39 inmates serving various jail terms in custodial centres in the state.

The governor revealed this in a statewide broadcast on Monday in Gombe, as part of activities to mark the New Year.

Out of the 39 inmates granted clemency, 26 of them were granted unconditional pardon by Gov. Yahaya while the remaining 13 had their sentences commuted to shorter periods.

Here is what he said:

“In the spirit of the new year, and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted clemency to 39 convicted inmates in our custodial centres.

“Out of which 26 inmates will be granted unconditional pardon, while the remaining 13 have their sentences commuted to shorter periods.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries will turn a new leaf and embrace this opportunity for a fresh start.”

What you should know

Over the past few months, the Federal Minister of Interior , Olubunmi Tunji-Ola has made deliberate efforts to decongest custodial centres across the country.

Recall that in November, Nairametrics reported that Tunji-Ola disclosed that the Federal Government spends N3 million every day feeding 4000 inmates in correctional facilities across the country.

Also, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government facilitated the release of about 4,086 inmates from custodial centres whose detriment was due to their inability to pay their bail fees.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos recently approved the release of 246 inmates from correctional facilities across the state, as well as approved the commuttal of the death sentence for 39 inmates to life imprisonment.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ola, has repeatedly maintained that decongesting correctional facilities across the country is a deliberate move to ensure the Federal Government is prudent in its allocation of resources.