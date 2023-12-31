In a move to enhance Nigerians’ overall health and well-being, the Federal Government 2023 rolled out a series of strategic health policies addressing critical areas, ranging from eye health to mental well-being.

These policies aim to improve health outcomes and contribute to the nation’s economic prosperity. Here are the 5 key health policies announced by the government in 2023:

Eye Health takes centre stage

Recognising the pivotal role vision plays in individual productivity, the Federal Government launched three impactful policies in October 2023, focusing on eye health.

The policy documents are:

The National Eye Health Plan

The Nigeria Glaucoma guidelines and toolkit.

The National guidelines for screening and management of diabetic retinopathy.

The National Eye Health Plan is set to ensure access to eye health services for school children through school health programs so that no child is left behind. It aims to integrate eye health services into primary healthcare settings which would foster early diagnosis, treatment, and delivery of eyeglasses.

The National guidelines for screening and managing diabetic neuropathy are designed to increase opportunities for the prompt treatment and prevention of diabetic neuropathy.

These initiatives signify a concerted effort to prevent treatable vision loss and bolster economic contributions from every Nigerian.

National Task Shifting and Task Sharing (NTSTS) policy to combat non-communicable diseases

Addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Federal Government instituted the National Task Shifting and Task Sharing (NTSTS) policy.

This policy seeks to enhance resource efficiency by leveraging primary healthcare workers, allowing for effective management of NCDs at the grassroots level.

With NCDs contributing significantly to annual mortality rates in Nigeria (30%), this strategic shift is a crucial step toward holistic healthcare delivery.

Combatting cancer with strategic policies

The federal government unveiled 3 policy documents to reduce the prevalence of cancer in Nigeria.

The National Strategic Cancer Control Plan

The National Cancer Research Agenda

The National Strategic plan for the prevention of cancer of the uterine cervix.

“Breast cancer has remained the most common cancer in Nigeria for a long time now and the incidence is still on the increase. This is followed by cervical and prostate cancers. Childhood cancers and retinoblastoma are also increased daily.”

The policies harness the power of research to improve the lives of cancer patients.

National workplace policy on HIV/AIDS for Nigerian workplaces

Recognizing workplaces as influential spaces in individuals’ lives, the Federal Government introduced the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS.

This policy, launched by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, seeks to instil a culture of inclusivity and collective responsibility in Nigerian workplaces.

It underscores the pivotal role workplaces play in shaping the well-being of both individuals and communities.

Policies to reduce suicide and address mental conditions

In response to the critical need for mental health support, the Federal Government implemented two vital policies: the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework and the National Mental Health Policy.

Notably, the scarcity of psychiatrists in Nigeria, with less than 300 to serve the entire population, underscores the urgency of these policies.

Reports from Nairametrics on a 100% surge in patients’ admissions at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba highlight the pressing need for comprehensive mental health initiatives.

The successful implementation of these health policies holds the key to not only saving lives but also fostering a healthier, more productive Nigerian population. As the nation navigates these transformative changes, the impact on individual well-being and the broader economic landscape is anticipated to be substantial.