Terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State of West Africa Province yesterday destroyed the 330KVA transmission line along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The attack led to the loss of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, (NSCDC).

The attack was confirmed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a post on X.

According to the statement from the TCN, the assailant deployed explosives on three of its towers along the Maiduguri – Damaturu Transmission Line.

The statement, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby confirms the destruction of three of its towers along Maiduguri – Damaturu Transmission Line with explosives yesterday 28th December 2023.”

“In addition to the destruction of the three towers, the very sad incident also cost the life of an NSCDC officer.”

On his part, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu lamented the destruction of the transmission facilities on the communities and businesses affected and further assured Nigerians of swift repairs of the transmission line.

Also, Mr. Adelabu condoled with the NSCDC and the family of the deceased.

He stated, “Saddened by the recent destruction of the 330KVA high tension transmission line along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway by ISWAP terrorists. These attacks undermine our efforts to provide stable power to communities and hinder progress.”

“Deepest condolences to the NSCDC and the family of the personnel who lost their life safeguarding critical infrastructure… The destruction of the transmission line disrupts the power supply, impacting industries, businesses, and daily lives. We are committed to swift repairs and reinforcing security measures to prevent future incidents.

Boko-Haram/ISWAP insurgency

Nigeria has been battling an armed insurgency since 2009 from terrorist group Boko-Haram which morphed into ISWAP. The epicentre of the conflict was around the Northeast with states like Borno, Yobe and Adamawa bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari stated that his administration spent over $1 billion in fighting and recovering territories from the group between 2015 and 2022. The UN estimated in 2021 that the conflict has resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes between 2009 and 2020.